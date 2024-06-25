Which 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Couples Are Still Together After Season 4, And Who Broke Up?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise's Season 4 finale. Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

Another season of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise is in the books, and it might just be one of the wildest yet. Four Americans shipped out to picturesque destinations to see if they could envision a future with their significant other or if it was time to end the relationship and go their separate ways. Of the cast, which couples stayed together, and who broke up?

Fortunately, CinemaBlend stuck around to the very end to get the answer and even did some additional digging in some cases to suss out where things stand for couples in the present. Sure, it's always sad when a couple breaks up, but it is better and probably less complicated for a 90 Day Fiancé couple to do it then rather than split after marriage. In the case of Season 4, it doesn't seem like many of these couples will be walking down the aisle. Let's dive in and find out why.

Kyle and Anika - Split Up

American Kyle Gordy and Anika tried to make love happen in Malta but just couldn't overcome the wildest issue I've ever seen a couple have. Kyle's passion for being a voluntary sperm donor to women who want children became a clear problem for Anika, who didn't like the idea of her boyfriend having sex with other women.

Kyle, of course, felt the whole issue was overblown and even called out Anika after the stunning reveal she hooked up with an ex slightly before his arrival. She didn't deny it happened but did note she failed to see the difference between that and his natural donations.

This in addition to other red flags during their first official date, already had viewers wondering if these two would make it to a proper engagement. Fortunately, it didn't take much digging to uncover an article in which Kyle, who was previously famous for the sheer number of children he's played a part in creating, noted he stopped donating after a breakup. Sure enough, Anika and Kyle decided to go their separate ways, realizing they both wanted different things.

Alliya and Shawn - Still Together

Shawn Finch originally met Alliya de Batista before her transition, and the trip to Brazil was seemingly to confirm he still felt the same about her now that she's Alliya. There were some definite struggles with the adjustment, but ultimately, Shawn admitted he felt the same and even enlisted the help of a famous Brazilian singer to propose to Alliya.

At the end of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, Shawn confirmed he is committed to Alliya and their future together in the United States. CinemaBlend wasn't able to track down any information that disputes that, though there were some potential hints that they'll have some issues down the road.

Specifically, Alliya noted that while they'd been in an open relationship for several years, she was never really on board with the idea. She told Shawn she wanted him to stop seeing someone he had an on-and-off sexual relationship with, and while he agreed to stop having sex, he refused to cut that person out of his life. Should they return in the future, I'd love to see how that worked out.

Luke and Madelein - Still Together

Unfortunately, Luke Berry and Madelein Perez didn't dive into the mystery hand seen in the backseat of their car in one episode, but they did have a long time to discuss where they stood with their relationship. While Luke had helped his girlfriend set up her own business, all she had built was in jeopardy when he unexpectedly lost his job. Of course, she didn't know that until Luke told her after arriving, which only made her angrier.

Luke had his own gripes, mainly with Madelein's refusal to sign a prenup. This was especially concerning for him after he learned that she allowed a man to sleep in their bed, and that she was topless while they slept. Madelein denied that anything happened between her and the man, but it's fair to say Luke had his doubts.

Even so, once she agreed to finally sign the prenup he had all the information he needed and they decided to move forward on their journey to marriage. I'll be curious to see if these two pop up again in a future 90 Day spinoff, assuming that we don't learn before their next appearance that they're no longer together.

Alex and Adriano - Split Up

I would think that in a season that didn't have Kyle and Anika, Alex and Adriano would've been the talk of most 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise fans. The family therapist traveled all the way from Dallas to Italy after a year-long relationship with Adriano to see if they could make it together as a couple. Adriano seemed intent on finding out the same thing, but one major barrier kept blocking them from making any progress.

Adriano had a weird insistence on having a threesome with Alex and another woman, and it ended up dominating just about every conversation that they had every time they met up. Despite Alex's repeated refusals about wanting to have a threesome and noting that she didn't want a future with someone so intent on having one, Adriano would not let the issue die.

It was a wonder that Alex held on for as long as she did, but finally, Adriano took it all a step too far. Adriano happened to have an encounter with Alex's cousin and felt like it was the perfect opportunity to tell Alex that he wouldn't mind having a threesome with her. From that point on, it was impossible for her to look at her boyfriend the same way. She told him as much that she felt the relationship was finished, and while it seemed like they still ended the trip on friendly terms, it's hard to imagine they'll ever reconcile as a couple.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise has concluded its storylines on TLC, but the season will presumably live on forever over on Max. Fortunately the next spinoff is never that far behind, and we'll be watching the next season of The Other Way on TLC on Monday, July 1st.