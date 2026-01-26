90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Storyline With Rick Needs To Drop Its Big Reveal Before I Lose It

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode "For Your Safety, Please Remain Seated." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

The latest 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days was a weird one for me, as I'm still reconciling with the evidence that Forrest Atwood-McKenzie and Sheena's storyline may be fake. As such, I focused more on what's happening with the other couples this episode, though I was equally disappointed in Rick Van Vactor as his visit with Trisha continued to play out.

This storyline has felt icky since the beginning, and it's only getting worse the longer we go without her discovering his big secret. It needs to happen before this show wraps on the 2026 TV schedule, because at this point, I might lose it before we see it.

Rick Continues To Grill Trisha While Keeping His Cheating On Her A Secret

After three episodes of Rick continually accusing Trisha of cheating, implying she's after his money, and dismissing serious discussion about having children, he still hasn't come clean that he cheated before his visit. It's hard to watch as a viewer, to the point I'm beginning to wish that 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days had withheld that information if we were going to wait that long for the shoe to drop.

It's ultra-frustrating because it feels like when that moment finally comes, Rick isn't going to feel the proper guilt or regret for hurting Trisha that he should. He's so focused on trying to make her the bad guy in all of this, I think he's unable to see just how bad he looks. It's maddening to watch, and the longer he waits to confess, the worse he looks on television.

At What Point Do Producers Step In And Push The Issue?

We've learned from 90 Day participants like Tiffany Franco that uncomfortable conversations usually happen on camera because producers push the issue and want it discussed openly. I waited since the last episode for that conversation to happen, or even for a producer to prod her into asking. Why is she the one constantly having to defend herself?

More On 90 Day Fiancé 90 Day Fiancé Just Defied Its Own Logic With New Cast Announcement For The Single Life Season 5

I have a feeling this couple will split by the tell-all, as I see absolutely zero evidence of their relationship on his Instagram page. That doesn't mean anything definitive one way or another, though I would imagine if I cheated on my girlfriend and was still with her after confessing it on a reality television series, she'd be plastered all over my page if she forgave me.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's also no sign of Rick over on Trisha's Instagram page, as well as a Reel she made referencing the cheating scandal. If I were a betting man, I would say these two are no longer together, which seems to be for the best considering everything we've seen so far.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

HBO Max is the streaming home to the world of DC Comics (the DCU, DCEU, and classics) as well as 90 Day Fiancé. Plans start at $10.99 a month (Basic With Ads), an HBO Max subscription gives you access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days air on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. The drama is really heating up this season, and there's still one person this season we haven't seen make their big debut yet! Here's hoping we see them soon, because I'm getting impatient.