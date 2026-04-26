90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ Molly Posts Message Defending Herself Ahead Of The Tell-All

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Forrest Atwood-McKenzie has been at odds with his mother, Molly Atwood-Frank, the entire season. Ahead of the tell-all special, she's speaking out. After clearing up a discrepancy not that long ago regarding rumors about her earlier in the season, she's made a cryptic post seemingly referencing the idea that she's the "villain."

From making Forrest and Sheena uncomfortable talking about sex to her disgusted reaction to their engagement, Molly has caught flak from fans for being an overbearing mom who may be actively trying to sabotage her son's relationship. It's given us some of the best reality television moments of the 2026 TV schedule, but it doesn't seem as if Molly is thrilled to be seen as the villain. Here's what she shared on Instagram ahead of Sunday's tell-all special:

Every great plot has a villain, but not every great life has a plot.

The post featured a caption that read "A reminder that real life is bigger than any storyline." I'm not exactly sure what she's getting at, but it could mean many things. Perhaps she's saying that this whole fallout with Sheena was just a chapter in all their lives, they've since moved on and everything is ok now.

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Another possibility is that Molly is suggesting their 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days scenes are scripted or edited to appear worse than they were. While I'm always skeptical of someone on reality television saying they weren't as bad as the cameras perceived them to be, we do have evidence that part of Forrest and Sheena's 90 Day story was made up. We were told Forrest had never been to the Philippines to see Sheena before, but there's ample evidence that says otherwise.

Assuming the audience was deceived about that detail, which is pretty substantial considering there are pictures of the couple at her parents' (whom he allegedly never met) bed and breakfast, I don't think it's a stretch to believe Molly was encouraged to stir the pot to create drama in the storyline, or edited to make her reactions look worse than they were.

All this to say, who knows what the answer is at the end of the day? If I looked bad on television, maybe I'd get on social media and do some damage control as well. Mainly, I'm just curious about the timing, and wondering what comes out at this tell-all that she may be trying to get ahead of with this statement.

We'll all find out together as 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days tell-all period kicks off on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Does anyone want to bet the over or under on how long it'll take before Sheena cries?