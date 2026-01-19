After 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Finally Introduces Sheena's Parents, I'm As Shocked As Forrest

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode "Brace for Impact." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days has built up to Forrest meeting Sheena's parents all season, and I've been eagerly awaiting the showdown. He's had this vision of telling them off and rescuing his fiancé from their financially abusive grasp, but it doesn't seem like we're going to see that happen due to a surprising reveal.

Forrest was shocked to see that Sheena's parents weren't poor at all, as they arrived at a nice estate. My jaw was on the floor as well, and I have to hand it to 90 Day Fiancé for showing me what may be the best reality television twist I've seen on the 2026 TV schedule so far.

Sheena's Parents Live Far Nicer Than She Led Forrest To Believe

Forrest and Sheena arrived at her parents' home, and I'm glad 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' camera crew had the sense to cut to his face. I was shocked to see them walking up to a situation that looked more like something I'd see on The White Lotus than I'd ever see on 90 Day Fiancé. It wasn't quite a 5-star resort, but I imagine tourists spend a pretty penny to stay at her family's bed and breakfast.

It was clear to Forrest that Sheena lied about the desolate conditions her parents lived in. The question is, why? If there's one thing I'm sure of, his mother, who is more than comfortable talking about sex with her son, is going to get to the bottom of it when she arrives in the next episode.

I Have A Theory About Why Sheena Lied That Would Make Sense

After the shock wore off about Sheena's family being pretty well-off, I came up with a theory. I thought back to Sheena going after Forrest for not having a job, and how she needed him to have a plan to provide for her. She was never worried about him having money: she was worried about him taking her family's money.

I'm going to go out on a limb and guess that Sheena's family is fairly well-off. The bed and breakfast looks nicer than what we've seen of Forrest's home, and her father and sister were pretty well-dressed. Was Sheena worried that Forrest would see her wealth and think he didn't have to provide for her?

My guess is yes, and while she loves Forrest, she's not signing up to be a sugar mama. I have a feeling we might learn that Sheena has the money to come to the United States, but wanted to see if Forrest can be gainfully employed and make enough money to bring her to the United States himself. Honestly, if that ends up being the case, I'd love to see the perception flipped for once of foreigners thinking Americans will steal their money.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I can't wait to hear what Sheena's excuse is for telling this lie, and wonder if my theory about her being wealthier than she led on will end up being true.