After 90 Day Fiancé Fans Cast Doubt On Cancer Diagnosis Fundraiser, Mary Denuccio Claps Back

The 90 Day Fiancé fandom is split after some don't know what to make of a reported cancer diagnosis by a recent cast member. Not long after Brandan and Mary Denuccio began raising money for the latter's alleged colon cancer, some began to cast doubt that an official diagnosis was ever made. Their actions have prompted a heated response from Mary, who clapped back at those doubting her.

Brandan and Mary were part of The Other Way Season 5 cast and, after getting married, welcomed their daughter Midnight into the world. Fans were initially alarmed to hear about the news of Mary's colon cancer, but as time went on, more details emerged that raised eyebrows. The questions led to a since-deleted Facebook update that's making rounds (via Reddit) in which the couple admitted she hadn't received an official diagnosis from a doctor but self-diagnosed after watching a video on TikTok.

The discovery led to nasty comments from 90 Day Fiancé viewers on their donation page, which had already amassed over $1300 so far. One person wrote:

She is lying about having cancer. When people questioned her about the cancer she posted on FB that she had some symptoms and was sent for tests because she might have a UTI. She has not even seen the doctor to get the results. Mary assumed she has cancer because of TikTok videos. This is a scam.

Some went so far as to say Brandan and Mary, whose money troubles were well-documented in their storyline and even factored into his proposal scene, deliberately decided to scam people in order to raise money. As one person put it:

Lmaoooo yall she does not have cancer. Her and her husband are just too lazy to find proper jobs and support themselves. So they have decided to grift and scam. She self diagnosed. It was never confirmed by a doctor. But yet she continued to say that she had cancer and was going to have surgery the next day. Babe the more bad stuff you’re doing…the more karma you’re creating for your child. Like imagine how embarrassing it is to have scammers as parents. But enjoy the dollar. I can actually afford to send it because I have a job like a normal person. Maybe y’all should think about getting one Lmaoooo.

Enough questions were raised for GoGetFunding.com to stop the campaign, meaning they can no longer accept donations for the time being. Additionally, Brandan and Mary's Facebook page where they offer updates for a subscription fee was reported, which prompted her to lash out on Instagram Stories at the people responsible. Mary wrote:

...I'm here dealing with a lot of pain and can't even eat. People are very worst. Maybe all of you will be sooooo happy when I die. You don't know what I've been through rn. If only I can show you my situation rn. If only you can see me here every day. If only you are here with me when I vomit when I have this fucking painful thing in my stomach you'll know. I won't do any medication or go back to the hospital and I hope when I die you will realize that it's not ok to bash or judge someone that you don't know what's going on in their lives.

Mary continued in a successive post to say that because of her sickness, she's unable to work at a call center because working nights is bad for her health. In reporting the Facebook page, Mary said fans took away her livelihood, and she was unsure of how to raise money now.

When viewers found out Mary was pregnant, it seemed likely that 90 Day Fiancé would stick with them in future spinoffs and follow their marriage. They are currently not listed as part of the Season 8 cast of Happily Ever After?, though there are two more couples yet to be revealed for the season ahead of its arrival in March for those who have TLC or a Max subscription.

Depending on the outcome of this ongoing situation, Brandan and Mary's future in the franchise could be impacted. TLC has fired past cast members wrapped up in internet controversy, though this situation is a bit different than anyone in recent memory. Ultimately, I think many will be interested to learn what the status is with Mary's health as the situation develops and how they respond if it turns out she does not have cancer.

90 Day Fiancé currently airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. As mentioned, we're still waiting to hear about the next spinoff that Brandan and Mary might be a part of, or if they'll be welcomed back after rustling fans' feathers with this incident.