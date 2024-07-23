Which 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Couples Are Still Together After Season 8

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 was such a wild ride from start to finish, and the ride isn't over. The cast is moving in together for a tell-all special that will surely lead to revelations, though we do know a good deal about the cast already. In fact we've largely confirmed the relationship status of every major couple ahead of the tell-all, for any readers who can't wait.

CinemaBlend has spent this season tracking the activities of cast members on social media and the things they've said on the internet or for which they've made headlines. In short, we basically know which couples are together and how many didn't get the "happily ever after" they were hoping for. Let's dive in and talk about all that occurred in this wild season.

Angela And Michael - Split Up

In what was the worst-kept secret of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, much of Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi's situation was known before an episode aired. News leaked about his arrival in the United States, so we knew that reveal was coming. What viewers missed was that Michael eventually fled from Angela's home and told police he feared for his life. He has since been seen living it up at clubs, while Angela is seemingly moving on with her life apart from him.

Gino and Jasmine - Split Up

If you had told me Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda's story would end with them threatening to leave each other for good, I would've said I believe that because every season for them is like that. With that said, rumors surfaced in recent months that Jasmine was living with another man in Michigan, and while I was initially skeptical of the chatter, Gino has been pretty critical of his wife online. His comments on posts being critical of her have me thinking this marriage is done, even if the divorce papers haven't officially been signed.

Big Ed and Liz - Split Up

We originally thought Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods' relationship status was spoiled when their wedding announcement hit the web. Then, all of a sudden, we saw both taking photos with other people and finally learned what was happening after 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: that Big Ed called off the wedding. Liz was devastated and even attempted to try and reconcile, but his decision was final. Fortunately, she's now thriving with a new boyfriend, who may appear in the tell-all.

Rob and Sophie - Split Up

Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra's marriage was on life support at the beginning of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and it never really improved from there. The season ended with Rob seemingly walking away for good, and it appears the situation only became worse after filming. After videos leaked of Rob yelling at Sophie, her mother Claire was arrested in connection with the leaked videos, and rumors of their troubled relationship surfaced. It was also revealed that Rob and Sophie weren't together, but remained friends in spite of their difficulties on the show.

Emily and Kobe - Still Together

Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise took a trip to Cameroon to do the trope storyline of a second wedding abroad. 90 Day Fiancé does this one a lot, though I'm always a sucker for it because I like seeing other customs and cultures. While Kobe's friends had their grievances, it was kind of clear from the start that nothing they could say would impact the marriage. Ultimately the biggest surprise of this storyline is that this couple has come such a long way since we first saw them. Now if only they could get their own home, they'd be really rolling!

Patrick and Thais: Still Together

Patrick Mendes and Thais Ramone went to Brazil to visit their fathers, and it was ultimately a cathartic experience for both. Strangely enough, Patrick went in an effort to make amends with Thais' father for allegedly disrespecting him, and ended up setting some healthy boundaries with his own father. I originally listed this storyline as kind of pointless in a previous article, but ultimately it's the kind of healthy life event I wish 90 Day Fiancé would showcase more. We don't need every couple to be at the brink of divorce every season, and this was a storyline that felt like real issues we occasionally deal with in married life.

Loren and Alexei - Still Together

Loren and Alexei Brovanik are still together, but let's be honest, viewers didn't need me to tell them that. These two never really have anything too wild happening in their stories, and this season was all about Loren getting plastic surgery. Sure, Alexei was annoyed that she misled him to believe the recovery time wasn't as intense as it ended up being, but it never evolved into something that would indicate their relationship was in serious trouble.

Nicole and Mahmoud - Likely Split

Nicole and Mahmoud Sherbiny remained married despite their troubles in their first season in Egypt, and decided to try and see how life in the United States would work out. Well, it seemed to be chaos from the first few hours after he landed, as Mahmoud never seemed to take to a new way of living. Amidst all the fighting that happened onscreen, reports all surfaced of Mahmoud being arrested for domestic violence. The couple hasn't taken any recent pictures together on social media, and they no longer follow each other on Instagram. The previews doesn't show either at the tell-all, so it's possible we may not get further answers from the show on what became of them.

Ashley and Manuel - Still Together

Ashley Michelle and Manuel continues to have problems in their marriage, and it is all centered around his continued secrecy about his family back in Ecuador. While Ashley knew he was sending money to the mother of his children, she also was in the dark about the various debts he was paying off with money that she lent him. While these two had some of the most aggressive fights of the season, we reported updates just a month ago that they're still together after filming.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? kicks off its "no holds barred" tell-all on TLC on Sunday, July 28th at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm sure there will be plenty of confrontations and new details behind specific events, so be sure to check it out to see what all is revealed.