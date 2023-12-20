90 Day Fiancé's Kimberly Rochelle Dropped A Big Update On Marriage With T.J. Following The Other Way Season 5

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 was one of the series most chaotic seasons yet, and a lot of that is due to the turmoil that occurred in Kimberly Rochelle and Tejaswi "TJ" Goswami's relationship. Between Kimberly fighting T.J.'s brother and the couple temporarily ending their relationship, it was a shock to see them get married at the end of the season. Of course, issues connected to Kimberly living in India resurfaced during the tell-all and seemed to indicate that more problems could be on the way. With that, it's exciting to see a big update on the couple's relationship has cropped up on social media, which could indicate what's in store for their future.

On the heels of Daniele Gates confirming she's still married to Yohan Geronimo, CinemaBlend found something even more shocking than that on Kimberly's Instagram page. Check out the gallery of photos and video below, which shows Kimberly and T.J. taking a domestic flight in the United States:

At first, it seemed like these two might split, because Kimberly wasn't willing to live in India with her hubby's family. She revealed in the tell-all that she went back to the United States for a visit but cast doubt on returning to India. Given this photo, it seems like T.J. might've reconsidered his stance on living in his home country and is traveling to check out life in the US before making any firm decisions on his marriage.

All that can be confirmed now is that T.J. is in the United States, and one would imagine that he's going to see Kimberly and her family over the holiday season. There is a possibility that once the trip is over, Kimberly and T.J. will return to India together, though there's also the chance that T.J. is preparing for a big move away from home.

I would like to guess the latter, especially given Kimberly's myriad of complaints about life in India. This included comments about body odor overseas , for which she caught flak for from social media users across the Internet. Fans were not surprised to see Kimberly struggling in India , as the traditional duties of an Indian housewife have blindsided many past cast members in their quest for love.

It seems like the situation is going well for Kimberly and T.J. and that they won't be one of the next 90 Day Fiancé couples who split anytime soon. With that being said, one has to wonder if their explosive arguments will subside due to being in a different setting or if they'll engage in the same blow-out fights that often result in neither listening to what their significant other is saying. As a viewer, it was frustrating to watch, so I would love to see them return in a future season and show some progress when it comes to working on their issues as a couple.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 is all wrapped up on TLC, but anyone who wants to revisit all the drama can do so with a Max subscription. I know that I'll be spending some free time over the holidays looking out for clues that Kimberly and T.J. are filming his time in the United States -- and watching social media to see if they make that trip back to India.