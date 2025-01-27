90 Day Fiancé's Loren Tried Pulling One Baffling Final Trick On Faith During Before The 90 Days' Tell-All, But She Understandably Wasn't Having It

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days tell-all special Part 3. Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

Loren Allen has put Faith Tulod through a lot during Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, but fortunately, it seems she's learned her lesson. After accepting his proposal while filming, Faith quickly changed her mind, but later confirmed during "Tell-All, Part 3" that they were still together, even if on different pages about the engagement itself. I'm not sure she was aware of the full extent of it after Loren shared his entirely different plan with Shaun Robinson and the cast.

Fortunately, Faith has come a long way from her conversation with her sisters, who pressured her into forgiving Loren and his cheating ways. On the heels of another shocking surprise, she shot it down and made me the proudest I've been of her this entire season. Here's what happened.

Loren Revealed Wild Vacation Plans With Faith, But She Shot It Down

Loren announced he and Faith were going to vacation in Thailand and that they intended to get married with the new laws there. The news was a shock to the cast in attendance, and Faith. She quickly jumped in and noted that she had no idea about the plans for marriage and that she would not be attending vacation with him if that happened.

Considering Loren revealed on the internet shortly after the latest season premiered that he's no longer with Faith, I wasn't too surprised to learn how things turned out. However, I was thrilled to see her sticking up for herself all the same.

Why Loren's Marriage Plan Wouldn't Have Worked Anyway

I genuinely wondered if Loren meant what he said about marriage or if this was another one of his stunts to intentionally mess with Faith for the sake of reality entertainment. As we mentioned, Loren is hiding a pretty big secret during this tell-all, and he married someone in Las Vegas shortly after returning home from the Philippines.

Loren has not mentioned that detial during any 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 7 Tell-All eps, and with only one more segment left in this season, I'm beginning to think it's not going to come up. I'm genuinely shocked that Loren, who seemingly couldn't keep quiet about most spoilers regarding his season, may not spill the beans on the fact that he's married someone else. I guess he was still hoping to have a life in the Phillippines, as unlikely as it sounds at this stage.

TLC will air the final part of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 7 tell-all on Sunday, February 2nd at 8:00 p.m. ET. While we may know where all the couples ended up, I would tune in to see what other surprises there might be.