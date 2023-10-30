90 Day Fiancé's Nikki Threatened To Leave Justin Over Intimacy Issues, But Are They Still Together?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 episode "Of These Two Lovers." Read at your own risk!

The first ultimatum of 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 has arrived. Nikki Sanders was willing to meet Justin halfway and go to live with him in Moldova, but the trip might end way quicker than previously expected. The couple is suffering from intimacy issues, and if that doesn't improve soon, she is taking the first plane possible back to the United States.

Justin claimed that he wasn't quite ready for physical intimacy and needed to feel connected to Nikki's soul more before that part came along. The American cast member struggled with whether or not that was the case, or if he was making an excuse to buy time. Ultimately, fans were left in the dark on what the actual answer is, perhaps to heighten the tension of a potential breakup so early on.

Leaving Moldova is quite a threat, and given the severity of it and the fact that Nikki and Justin broke up before, 90 Day Fiancé viewers may want to know if they're still together. CinemaBlend did a bit of digging, and here's what we uncovered about what's going on with them as of late.

Nikki Hinted At Her Status With Justin In An Instagram Post

When the casting announcement for 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 first came out, Nikki was quick to address her sizable Instagram following about the casting. While reminding her 1.4 million followers they can watch this season on TLC or with a Max subscription, the castmember also talked a bit about the relationship:

I’m so excited to finally share my love💘story with all of you in real-time, and not just what you’ve seen in my photos & videos on my social media, As I said before, relationships are sometimes complicated and ALOT of work, especially coming from 2 different worlds, cultures, language barriers, and many other obstacles, like in my situation dating a heterosexual man from a small country like Moldova 🇲🇩 as a Trans 🏳️‍⚧️ person is beyonddd complicated ..😔Communication, respect, trust, love and commitment are the biggest components in a DISTANCED RELATIONSHIP.. But ☝🏻 when two people LOVE ❤️ each other, anything is possible 😘 you fight for it, and you BOTH do your BEST to make it work.

The bit at the end would suggest that Nikki and Justin put in the work to get through all their problems, including intimacy. Perhaps this means another racy sex scene is on the way, which is admittedly my least favorite trend from 90 Day Fiancé, but I can let it slide this time given it's relevant to the plot.

While I have my opinion, I could also see someone reading that caption, as the relationship would've worked out if both did their best to make it work. Fortunately, there's a little more evidence than this to lean on that Nikki and Justin are still together.

Nikki And Justin Have A Joint Instagram Account

Nikki mentioned on 90 Day Fiancé that Justin doesn't have pictures of them on his Instagram account, and that's true. What wasn't mentioned, however, was that the couple has a shared Instagram account that promotes the relationship and both of their main accounts. Here's a recent post from it from the first week of October:

A post shared by Nikki and Justin (@reallifebarbieandken) A photo posted by on

It would seem that Nikki and Justin are still together if they're continuing to update the shared profile. I was also interested to see that the very first post on this page, dated July of 2022, mentioned their engagement as well as plans for a wedding in 2024:

A post shared by Nikki and Justin (@reallifebarbieandken) A photo posted by on

Is the 2024 wedding date set in stone, or was it just a tentative plan? I'm sure many 90 Day Fiancé fans are curious about that and eager to see a trans couple succeed after Cleo from Before The 90 Days Season 6 confirmed her relationship with Christian Allgood is over. We'll see what ultimately happens and see if Nikki follows through on the threat to leave Moldova.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Season 10 is rolling right along, but there's still plenty of time to catch up via on-demand services, on Max, or Discovery+.