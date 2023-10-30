90 Day Fiancé's Nikki Threatened To Leave Justin Over Intimacy Issues, But Are They Still Together?
Nikki dropped a big ultimatum on Justin.
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 episode "Of These Two Lovers." Read at your own risk!
The first ultimatum of 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 has arrived. Nikki Sanders was willing to meet Justin halfway and go to live with him in Moldova, but the trip might end way quicker than previously expected. The couple is suffering from intimacy issues, and if that doesn't improve soon, she is taking the first plane possible back to the United States.
Justin claimed that he wasn't quite ready for physical intimacy and needed to feel connected to Nikki's soul more before that part came along. The American cast member struggled with whether or not that was the case, or if he was making an excuse to buy time. Ultimately, fans were left in the dark on what the actual answer is, perhaps to heighten the tension of a potential breakup so early on.
Leaving Moldova is quite a threat, and given the severity of it and the fact that Nikki and Justin broke up before, 90 Day Fiancé viewers may want to know if they're still together. CinemaBlend did a bit of digging, and here's what we uncovered about what's going on with them as of late.
Nikki Hinted At Her Status With Justin In An Instagram Post
When the casting announcement for 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 first came out, Nikki was quick to address her sizable Instagram following about the casting. While reminding her 1.4 million followers they can watch this season on TLC or with a Max subscription, the castmember also talked a bit about the relationship:
The bit at the end would suggest that Nikki and Justin put in the work to get through all their problems, including intimacy. Perhaps this means another racy sex scene is on the way, which is admittedly my least favorite trend from 90 Day Fiancé, but I can let it slide this time given it's relevant to the plot.
While I have my opinion, I could also see someone reading that caption, as the relationship would've worked out if both did their best to make it work. Fortunately, there's a little more evidence than this to lean on that Nikki and Justin are still together.
Nikki And Justin Have A Joint Instagram Account
Nikki mentioned on 90 Day Fiancé that Justin doesn't have pictures of them on his Instagram account, and that's true. What wasn't mentioned, however, was that the couple has a shared Instagram account that promotes the relationship and both of their main accounts. Here's a recent post from it from the first week of October:
A post shared by Nikki and Justin (@reallifebarbieandken)
A photo posted by on
It would seem that Nikki and Justin are still together if they're continuing to update the shared profile. I was also interested to see that the very first post on this page, dated July of 2022, mentioned their engagement as well as plans for a wedding in 2024:
A post shared by Nikki and Justin (@reallifebarbieandken)
A photo posted by on
Is the 2024 wedding date set in stone, or was it just a tentative plan? I'm sure many 90 Day Fiancé fans are curious about that and eager to see a trans couple succeed after Cleo from Before The 90 Days Season 6 confirmed her relationship with Christian Allgood is over. We'll see what ultimately happens and see if Nikki follows through on the threat to leave Moldova.
90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Season 10 is rolling right along, but there's still plenty of time to catch up via on-demand services, on Max, or Discovery+.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mick contains multitudes and balances his time reporting on big happenings in the world of Star Trek, the WWE, reality television, and other sci-fi shows.
Most Popular
By Carly Levy
By Erik Swann
By Laura Hurley
By Carly Levy
By Ryan LaBee
By Erik Swann
By Ryan LaBee