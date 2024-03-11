90 Day Fiancé's Season 10 Drama Extended Beyond The Tell-Alls, As Clayton Shared Fiery Response To Jasmine's Social Media Shade

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 tell-all Part 2. Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé wrapped Part 2 of its tell-all airing on TLC, where viewers were treated to updates on where the Season 10 couples ended up, and saw them weigh in on each other's relationships. The special can often lead to hurt feelings, and apparently, not just between the couples. This season's drama has extended beyond the tell-all, as Clayton Clark posted a fiery response directed toward Jasmine Pineda after she seemingly hurt Anali Vallejos' feelings.

While it didn't seem like there was any major drama between the couple and Jasmine during 90 Day Fiancé's tell-all, Clayton has indicated there is now, thanks to his latest series of Instagram stories. This all started after the airing of the tell-all Part 1, where he made a jab that Jasmine should've spent the $2,000 she was gifted by Gino Palazzolo on anger management rather than her butt implants. While Jasmine seemed fine with the comment months before, during the filming, she went ahead and blocked both him and Anali after the episode Clayton posted about the blocking on his Instagram stories and his confusion over it (via Reddit):

I'm confused. Why would someone block me now for something I said forever ago to their face? Why would they block my wife, who they frequently talked to in DMs? What did she do exactly? Anali had nothing to do with anything, yet she lost a supposed 'friend.' I appreciate that they're committed to 'The Method,' but I've seen the act in person and I'm not buying tickets.

They're often seen fighting, to the point that I wrote about 90 Day moving on from Jasmine and Gino because of it. It's not surprising to see she's wrapped up in some drama, but what is interesting is that she hasn't responded to it. She's had no issue making comments toward other cast members like Hamza Moknii when they go after her, but as of writing, she has not talked about Clayton or Anali.

Despite no response from Jasmine, Clayton was still posting about the incident ahead of the airing of 90 Day Fiancé's Tell-All Part 2. The cast member, who had a more heated exchange with his sister during the tell-all than he has Jasmine, is upset about the ordeal on behalf of his wife Anali and letting the fans know about it:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Clayton's anger over the ordeal might be tied to what's going on with Anali and her seemingly losing a friend in the time since the show stopped filming. During 90 Day Fiancé Season 10, Anali was honest that leaving her home country of Peru was a massive challenge, and she almost left to return there before their wedding to return home after they fought.

And if all that wasn't hard enough, Anali revealed during the tell-all she still has not spoken to her father since telling him the news of her marriage and new life in the United States. 90 Day Fiancé revealed it extended an invite for him to appear on the tell-all, but he declined in a message and added he was disappointed in his daughter's decision to marry Clayton.

Clayton and Anali confirmed they moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, after filming but that his mother tagged along with them. I wrote she'd be the biggest hurdle in their marriage as she continues to live with them, and it's possible the tension between the three parties played a factor in this blowup as well.

As for Jasmine and Gino, they're going to be part of the cast of Happily Ever After? Season 8, so those who have TLC and a Max subscription will get a front-row seat to how their married life is going. Perhaps there's a deeper reason behind what happened with Clayton and Anali, and she's just saving that for the upcoming season. I doubt it, but one can never be too sure!

90 Day Fiancé Season 10 is over, but it will live on via streaming on Max and Discovery+. There's still plenty of 90 Day drama coming to TLC in 2024 however, so be sure to stick with CinemaBlend for the details on couples on camera and off.