90 Day Fiancé's Colt Johnson Just Got Divorced, And The Timing Left Me With A Question About The Show

Colt Johnson is divorced again. After Vanessa Guerra publicly announced their marriage was ending back in 2024, the 90 Day Fiancé star showed documents proving he and his now-former wife have officially split. I do have questions about the timing, however, and how this could impact his future on the show.

Fresh off his appearance on the 2026 TV schedule via 90 Day: The Single Life, Colt showed the signed paperwork from June 9th marking the end of his marriage to Vanessa on Instagram (via @Shabooty). Now, I have to wonder if he has another appearance coming down the pipeline with his new girlfriend and if marriage is on the table.

Did Colt Get Divorced Because He's Planning For Marriage Again?

Divorce proceedings can take a varying amount of time, for various reasons. That said, I can't help but think it's curious that Colt decided to sign the papers two years after the relationship ended and now that he's firmly back on 90 Day Fiancé and actively searching for that special someone.

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First, it seemed like that special person would be Cortney Reardanz, as she nursed him back to health when he broke his leg on 90 Day: Hunt For Love. Unfortunately, that relationship fell apart pretty quickly when she found out he was cheating on her with a woman in Brazil, and not even his mother Debbie could convince Cortney to take him back. Now, he's finalizing a divorce, and I have to ask: is this because he's planning to get married again?

Who Is Colt Dating In 2026?

As of 2026, Colt Johnson is still with Diana, the woman from Brazil we first met in 90 Day: The Single Life. It seemed like things were pretty serious on the show, as he went so far as to say that he "loved" her. Granted, he also said he loved Cortney as well and was having trouble deciding between the two of them.

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I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if Colt has plans to propose to Diana, but I think the real question is whether he's changed. Throughout his time on 90 Day Fiancé, he's had multiple relationships, and many of them fall apart because he can't stop messing around with other women online.

So, overall, it will be interesting to see how Colt's story continues to unfold on the show, considering his current relationship as well as the legal ending of another one that really came to a close a long time ago.

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90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and 90 Day: The Last Resort is on Mondays at the same time. Catch up on all the fun that's happened this year with an HBO Max subscription, and keep an eye out for Colt's next appearance!