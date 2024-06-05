A Major 90 Day Fiancé Star Just Announced The Birth Of Her Baby Without Having Revealed She Was Pregnant, And I'm Shocked

It isn't often that 90 Day Fiancé stars are able to hide secrets from viewers. Over the years, fans have gotten very good at tracking down marriage records, spotting couples together in public after filming and noticing when a cast member forgot to hide their wedding band or baby stroller when posting a picture. With that said, Kalani Faagata has defied the odds and surprised the fanbase with the announcement that she recently welcomed a baby girl into the world. And, seriously, I'm shocked.

Kalani was last spotted on 90 Day: The Last Resort, which is currently available to stream with a Max subscription. For those who didn't tune in, Asuelu Pulaa was revealed to have been cheating on his wife for years. With that, he allowed her to have a "hall pass" with a guy, and it later developed into a serious relationship. In the end, Kalani and Asuelu agreed it was best to move ahead with a divorce. Now, it seems her relationship with her "hall pass"-turned-boyfriend, Dallas Nuez, just hit the next level, as Kalani revealed her baby girl via an Instagram post:

I mean, did anyone see this coming? I've been following this franchise for some time and can say that this isn't the norm for this franchise.

Surely, some readers are doing the math right now and wondering if Kalani was pregnant during 90 Day: The Last Resort. It seems probable that she was expecting while the TLC series was in production, but it is worth noting it was filmed well before the episodes aired. While the series ran in the fall of 2023, filming-related complaints from patrons at the resort popped up in January of that year. All this to say that those speculating that Kalani became pregnant with Dallas' baby before deciding to divorce Asuelu due to her infidelity secret are likely off the mark.

What's most impressive about this announcement to me is that Kalani was able to hide her pregnancy while remaining active on social media the entire time. She went to Disney theme parks and the beach, in addition to appearing alongside other cast members as a panelist for a tell-all. Had she been a ghost on social media, I would've still been shocked, but not as taken aback as I am now.

Kalani received congratulations from many in the 90 Day Fiancé cast, though her ex, Asuelu, was not one of them. He hasn't posted on Instagram since May 21st, so it's not like he's actively avoiding the news in any way. At the same time, I'm not sure what the protocol is for exes when congratulating each other on the birth of a child -- with the person they ended up leaving them for. So I think his lack of a response could be forgiven. In any case, congrats to Kalani -- on her new child and for keeping the pregnancy under wraps -- and I do hope to see her return in a spinoff in the future.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m ET as part of the 2024 TV schedule. Kalani, Dallas, and Asuelu are not involved, but there's plenty of drama to hold viewers over until we see any of those three series alums next.