A 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Couple Split, And It Apparently Wasn't Mutual

Pattiya Phillips and Dylan Yeandle tried to make their long-term relationship work in Tasmania on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Ultimately, though, as viewers saw, that romance flopped. The end of Season 7 left the status of their relationship up in the air but, now, Pattiya is saying she's ended it. And, based on the comments she shared, the split may not have mutual.

It looks like Dylan and Pattiya's appearance on TLC amid the 2026 TV schedule earlier this year will serve as their sole entry on the show. (And it's still available for 90 Day Fiancé fans who have an HBO Max subscription.) Pattiya dropped an Instagram reel, with which she announced that she and her estranged beau were no longer together and made it clear their split wasn't something that Dylan wanted:

I understand that Dylan may not want our relationship to end, but I can no longer continue living through the distance, uncertainty, and constant cycle of being together and apart. I waited 12 years for our relationship to truly move forward, held on through so much, and gave it more chances than I can count. But I cannot keep waiting and hoping for a future that may never come. As much as I have loved him, love alone is not always enough to make a relationship healthy or sustainable. This relationship has taken an emotional toll on me, and I have finally realized that I must choose what is best for my own peace and happiness.

No further details were provided about what went down, but Dylan's own Instagram page notably doesn't include details about the relationship. Based on their time on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, however, it wouldn't be surprising if they never were able to nail down where to start the next chapter of their lives.

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Dylan hoped Pattiya would move to Tasmania, but it became clear to her very early on that her world would shrink too much from what she was used to in Texas. Plus, she didn't appreciate how often Dylan's mother butted into their lives, and it didn't seem like that was going to stop anytime soon.

Pattiya isn't the first American to move overseas and be disillusioned with the experience. Cultural shock is a real phenomenon, and too often I've seen relationships fall apart on this show due to expectations in one country that don't align with commonalities in the United States. It's said that love can conquer all, but this franchise has shown me that some struggles can trump romance.

Now that I think about it, a lot of relationships featured in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 7 didn't work out. Greta Lin and Matthew's split from that season feels similar to this latest one, in that the distance between them just seemed too much to struggle with. I think there's also the experience of the illusion of the ideal relationship being shattered once they've spent a good deal of time together.

If there's an upside to this, at least Pattiya and Dylan split before becoming one of the many married 90 Day couples who split. That list grows longer with each spinoff that comes out and, at some point, I'm going to need to crunch the numbers on how many of these relationships fail compared to to those that succeed. Off the top of my head, I can only think of a handful of success stories!

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90 Day Fiancé continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Last Resort is on Mondays at the same time, and based on how that's going, we may have news to report about more couples splitting before too long.