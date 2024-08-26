Are 90 Day Fiancé's Ashley And Manuel Joining Another Spinoff After Happily Ever After? Here's Why I'm Optimistic

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? final part of the tell-all for Season 8. Watch this season with a Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? has officially ended its run during the current TV season, and while not every couple's marriage survived this season, others have seemingly bright futures ahead. This is especially true for one couple who already appeared to be set up for their next spinoff appearance in the final episode: Ashley Michelle and Manuel.

It was a bumpy ride for the married couple this season, with Ashley finding out Manuel was sending money to his ex far more often than she believed. The good news, though, is that they worked it all out in the end, and based on what we learned in the season finale, it's looking like we'll soon see the next chapter of their story play out to give us the answers we're all waiting for.

Ashley Requested Manuel Takes Her To Ecuador To See His Family

By the end of the tell-all experience, it seemed Ashley and Manuel would not be one of the married 90 Day Fiancé couples who split up. Ashley was more understanding to the idea that he needed to communicate with the mother of his children to hear about what was going on with them and what they may need back home.

Saying she's fine with Miguel continuing to send money, Ashley voiced a big request. If they're going to be sending hundreds of dollars a month to his home country, she aims to meet the people receiving the money.

Why I'm Optimistic These Two Will Appear On 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Couples typically appear on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way when the American intends to live in the country full-time, but there are exceptions. Tim Clarkson didn't seem too serious about wanting to move to Colombia, but they still filmed him living with Melyza Zeta for a time before they eventually got engaged down the line .

I should note that The Other Way is currently airing Season 6, so their involvement would have to come during a later season. 2023 delivered two separate seasons of The Other Way, however, so perhaps another season could start up before the end of this year, even if it's not so likely.

At the same time, 90 Day Fiancé can play fast and loose with international trips as we saw this season. Kobe Blaise and Emily Bieberly spent most of the season in Cameroon, which led to a shocking secret he was hiding from her. It's possible Ashley and Manuel's trip to Ecuador could be pushed off until the next season of Happily Ever After?, which I wouldn't mind. The only thing I don't see happening at this time is that Ashley and Manuel go to Ecuador, and 90 Day Fiancé doesn't send a team along with them to film the experience.

The mystery surrounding Manuel's secrecy about his family back home is the main draw of their storyline, and I know when they finally do dive into his past and visit his family, I'll be seated to watch it all unfold. I want to believe that Manuel is just being secretive for zero reason, but that doesn't seem likely.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is done for now, but those with Max can hop online and rewatch this season right now.