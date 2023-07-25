Why 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Has Me Antsy For Daniele And Yohan's Season 5 Debut

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 episode "How I Haven't Met Your Mother." Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is underway, and so far we've gotten to know a number of the new couples pretty well. We've even gotten some big updates on the lives of our returning cast members, though I can't help but feel antsy about the one returning couple that still has yet to pop up. 90 Day Fiancé hasn't featured any scenes with Yohan Geronimo and Daniele Gates, and I really am dreading the potential reason why.

For those who didn't watch and aren't interested in revisiting their story with a Max subscription, Daniele and Yohan's previous season on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way did not end well. They went into the tell-all with many issues in their relationship, and when Yohan learned that Daniele appeared on the special with an ex who was invited on as a guest, he claimed he was filing for divorce.

After that tell-all aired, Daniele then posted on Instagram that she'd found evidence that Yohan cheated on her. All signs so far seemingly point to them having serious issues in their relationship and they're possibly on the verge of separating entirely. The fact that we haven't seen them yet in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way has only made me more convinced this relationship is ending.

When couples enter the season late in 90 Day Fiancé, they have an abbreviated storyline that can't fill an entire season like other cast members. The fact that we're not getting our first scenes with them until next week's episode doesn't seem like a good sign considering the state of their relationship. Could their shortened storyline mean they're headed toward a split?

If that's the case, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way isn't making it apparent in the synopsis for the upcoming episode, called "Mad About What You Said." Here's what's in store for 90 Day fans tuning in next week to see Daniele and Yohan:

Brandan's first night with Mary is not what he imagined; Wayne offends Holly; Daniele and Yohan make a fresh start; Kirsten sees a new side of Julio; Armando and his mom bump heads; Kimberly and TJ's argument spirals.

A fresh start for Daniele and Yohan doesn't sound bad at all, and maybe even positive. Maybe my instincts are off regarding what's happening with them, and they'll end up staying together. After seeing that Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods are getting married after all of their troubles, I can't count any couple out in this franchise.

If Daniele and Yohan do end up repairing their marriage, imagine how much more entertaining that storyline would be! I would love to see them work through the various jealousy issues and potential infidelity rather than have a bunch of fights that end in divorce. I guess we'll have a better idea of which direction this is headed next week.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Season 5 isn't too deep into its run, which means those who are behind on the season can easily catch up on Max if they have a spare evening to knock it all out.