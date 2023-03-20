90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Hasn't Shown Much Of Debbie And Oussama, And I Think I Know Why

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode "Drop by Drop the River Rises." Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé had a mostly fresh cast ready to go for Season 4 of The Other Way, much to the delight of fans. But so far, we've seen one couple far less than any of the rest. It's 67-year-old rising franchise star Debbie and 24-year-old Oussama who easily have one of the most interesting storylines of the season. So why haven't we seen more of these two? Well, after this latest episode, I think I have a good idea as to why that might be.

We've seen plenty of Jen Boucher and Rishi Singh and their attempts to get married in India as well as all of the wildness of Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera's story. Debbie and Oussama's improbable romance seems like the most entertaining storyline of the season, yet we've been drip-fed small scenes up until this latest episode. The installment might've given us a big hint as to why we've seen so little of them, and I don't think it bodes well for the couple moving forward.

Debbie and Oussama Aren't On The Same Page

With Debbie officially in Morocco, the time had come for the two to finally get their 90 Day Fiancé storyline rolling. Unfortunately, there was a disconnect between the pair in regard to what that meant. Debbie was ready to go apartment hunting so they could start their new life together, but Oussama had other plans. Oussama was fine with Debbie staying at his father's home rent-free for a month or two but, after that, he wanted her to go back home.

Debbie was shocked by this and really confused. The previous time she visited Morocco, she had to reject Oussama's proposal and request that they get married on the spot. She also pointed out that she's been dating Oussama for three years, so she's not sure what's going on now.

Oussama assured Debbie that they would still get married, but he wanted more in-person time with her to ensure he was ready to commit to marriage. His lady didn't like that answer, though, which has me thinking this relationship is headed south.

And if the relationship did collapse at some point, then there's a good chance that there isn't as much footage for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Day to work with compared to the other couples. While we have no way of knowing for sure, the circumstances give one the feeling that Debbie's stay in Morocco might be short-lived and that this relationship won't go the distance.

What Have 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Fans Actually Seen The Couple Thus Far?

Prior to Debbie and Oussama's big conversation, we really haven't seen much of either on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Debbie's first appearance included her listening to her son's concerns about the notion of her moving overseas to live with a much younger man. She also took a trip to her attorney to make sure she was protected financially if this didn't work out.

Outside of that, we saw a small introduction video of Oussama and a brief scene of Debbie's official arrival in Morocco. 90 Day usually combines the airport arrival with a lot more content unless there's some major drama that transpires. So it definitely feels like there isn't a ton of this relationship to show. I'm hoping to be proven wrong but, as it stands, I wouldn't be at all surprised to find out these two split before the season concludes.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in and, after, check out the 2023 TV schedule for a rundown of all the shows that are airing or are set to premiere this year.