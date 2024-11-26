90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Tell-All Revealed Sean And Joanne Are Still Hiding Marriage Secrets From Family Members, And I'm Banging My Head Against A Wall

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 tell-all special. Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way closed out its tell-all and gave us a pretty good idea of which cast members we may see on the 2025 TV schedule. It seems there's still plenty of drama to unpack for many of the cast members, especially when it comes to my former favorite couple this season: Joanne Digesu and Sean. I say former because the duo revealed they're still hiding some marriage secrets, and it has me banging my head against a wall.

As someone who was ready to defend this couple with every fiber of my being early on, I'm having trouble as of the end of this special. Sure, they're still a cute couple, but the reveal they're still not being upfront about the specifics of their marriage had me so upset. For those who missed it, here's what others close to them are being kept in the dark about:

Sean Hadn't Told His Daughter He Was In The United States

The 90-Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all kicked off with the news that Sean was in the United States. In the second part, we learned that he officially has a green card and can come and go as he pleases. So, where is his daughter, whom he has custody of? Well, she's back in Ireland, and as Sean said in the tell-all, she thinks he's on a trip to England.

Much like the legal details surrounding the legitimacy of their marriage, I feel like I'm missing something here. Sean explained he lied to his daughter about going to the United States because she would've wanted to come on the trip. When Sean was reminded his daughter would likely learn about him being in the United States due to the tell-all, he just kind of shrugged. Is he intentionally trying to betray his daughter's trust? It feels that way as he continues lying to her about his marriage.

Joanne Still Hasn't Told Her Father She's Married

In a twist so wild that I wouldn't be surprised if it ends up on a future iteration of times that 90 Day Fiancé cast members said the show was fake, Joanne revealed she still hasn't told her father she married Sean. At first, I thought this was plausible if her parents had split, but much to my surprise, they're still happily married.

So, Joanne's mother knows her daughter was secretly married years ago but has somehow kept that secret from her husband, who will surely be very upset when he finds out. I'm still unsure how this is possible, as we even heard on the tell-all that he was in the next room and wasn't aware her mother was appearing on the tell-all remotely. Joanne explained she hadn't told her father because she was afraid he wouldn't forgive her, and I don't think her solution of just telling her mother will lessen the blow anymore.

No doubt these reveals will factor into future appearances by Sean and Joanne, should they not end up on the list of 90 Day couples that split after marriage. Even though they're no longer my favorite couple, I have to admit I'm invested in the journey and eager to see what happens when her dad finally finds out, but I do want Sean to be more upfront with his daughter. Also, are they going to live in the United States or Ireland? I guess we'll find out should they appear again in the future.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 is over, but viewers can relive all the fun over on Max. Don't worry, it won't be long before we're watching the cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2, so the drama never stops on TLC.