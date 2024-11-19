90 Day Fiancé: The Other Ways Tell-All Kicked Off By Revealing Several Cast Members In The United States, But Who Ends Up Staying?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way "Tell-All Part 1." Stream it with Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé tell-alls have a reputation for bringing drama, as well as a few surprises. Even so, I wasn't quite prepared for the level of reveals I was blindsided by in the opening special for The Other Way Season 6. This is especially true when it came to reveals, as we learned that three foreign-born cast members were now living in the United States.

I can't help but laugh at the irony that so many cast members in The Other Way, a spinoff about Americans going abroad, are now living in the United States, but I digress. Below is a rundown of who announced their arrival in the U.S.A., and what else they had to say in Part 1 of the tell-all special.

(Image credit: TLC)

Sarper

If you've been paying attention to CinemaBlend's spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé, Sarper Güven being in the United States wasn't too surprising. When we looked into whether or not he and Shekinah Garner were still together, we spotted a post where someone snapped a picture of him in California.

I'm curious as to whether they've been hanging out with other couples from the franchise while together because we saw Yara and Jovi Dufren mimic them with their Halloween costumes. If not, I'd love to see them meet up in the future on some spinoff just to see the clashing of characters.

(Image credit: TLC)

Meitalia

While I wasn't surprised by Sarper showing up at the tell-all, I was absolutely blindsided by Meitalia Solis being back in the United States. James leaving Indonesia without addressing any of the issues that they want different things in life had me feeling they'd be the next married 90 Day couple to split. Fortunately, it seems they reached an agreement and one that I wasn't expecting.

He made it clear he wasn't happy about it, but James did agree to Meitalia's request to sponsor her sister Angel to move to the United States. Even if she isn't fond of living outside of Indonesia, at least Meitalia will have one family member to hang out with while James continues to work and save money so they can move back to her home country in the future.

(Image credit: TLC)

Sean

I was thrilled to see my favorite couple of the season still together, especially after the reveal that Joanne Digesu told Sean Heffernan she didn't think life in Ireland would work out. Sean noted that he had no idea whether his stay in the United States would be permanent, but for now, he's here with his wife. Here's hoping their time on 90 Day Fiancé is just beginning.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's tell-all is still rolling strong on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm sure there are plenty of exciting reveals on the way, so make sure to have that DVR set for all the wild confrontations that may happen.