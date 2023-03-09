Wow, It Sounds Like 90 Day Fiance's Angela Deem And Michael Are Back Together Following Split Rumors

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 left some serious questions on the table about Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi's relationship. Angela was able to verify that Michael had an affair of sorts with another woman, and while she revealed she would stick with her husband at first, her viewpoint changed at the end of the tell-all. It appears that while things were trending in a bad direction in the months that followed the finale, 90 Day Fiancé's Angela and Michael are back together.

Reports of Angela and Michael's reconciling first came from InTouch, which reported that the couple is still married in spite of Michael's infidelity. 90 Day Fiancé viewers learned that Michael had an affair with another woman in the U.S. over the internet, and while no physical meet-up ever occurred, Michael was carrying on with this woman while assuring Angela nothing was wrong.

Following the end of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Angela made a cryptic Instagram post that suggested to some viewers that their marriage might still be in jeopardy, despite the fact that the tell-all was filmed months prior. It was unclear whether or not the Instagram post was tied to drama related to what was last shown on television or some yet-to-be-revealed incident.

Reports of Angela and Michael getting back together come weeks after the reveal that Angela was spotted amongst a number of 90 Day Fiancé couples who were filming at a Florida resort. It's speculated, based on the couples who attended, that TLC filmed a spinoff that was a form of couple's therapy. Michael likely wasn't present, as he wasn't featured in pictures, and there's no concrete news he's obtained his spousal visa for entry into the United States.

Assuming the rumors about a 90 Day Fiancé couple's therapy spinoff are true, then maybe Michael and Angela were able to work through some of their problems while filming for whatever was going on at that Florida resort. If so, they're certainly doing better than other couples like Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown, the latter of whom was also spotted in photos around that time. Molly filed a police report about Kelly allegedly choke-slamming her daughter Olivia shortly after the filming took place, though the incident occurred months prior.

Angela and Michael are reportedly still a couple, but one has to wonder when we'll see some actual progression in their marriage. Michael doesn't seem any closer to coming to the United States than he did when they first married, and I'm certainly a 90 Day Fiancé fan who wants to see that happen.

I'm very invested in seeing how Angela and Michael will do as a couple when they don't have an ocean separating them. It's possible being in close proximity could bring their relationship to a pretty quick and definitive end, or they might surprise everyone. What if being together is just what Michael and Angela need to stabilize their marriage and resolve their issues once and for all? Hopefully, we'll get to find out before too long.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET, but Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi aren't on it. They might still appear on a spinoff though before the end of the year, however, so keep an eye on our 2023 TV schedule to see what all is on the way in the coming months.