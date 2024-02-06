90 Day Fiancé's Debbie Revealed Surprising Bedroom Details About Ex Oussama

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day: The Single Life episode "Veronica Double Dates." Read at your own risk.

Miss Debbie Aguero might be one of the older cast members of the 90 Day Fiancé bunch, and she might also be the wildest. After her unhappy ending with Oussama in The Other Way Season 4, she joined the cast of The Single Life Season 4 to search for love once again. She might have found it with her new beau, Ruben the Cuban, and as things heated up in the latest episode, she made a surprising bedroom confession about her ex.

In her previous season, 67-year-old Debbie often said the attraction between her and the 24-year-old Oussama transcended age and there was a spiritual connection. Apparently, there was some physical attraction as well, as Debbie said Oussama tried to get frisky in Morocco before they said their vows:

It's been fourteen years since I've had sex. Is it physically possible I turned back into a virgin? Sometimes I wonder. Oussama tried to have sex with me several times in Morocco before our upcoming marriage, and I told him no several times. You ain't getting any of this ice cream, honey.

Debbie may be a free spirit, but she still seems to have some conservative ideals when it comes to sex outside of marriage. As a longtime 90 Day Fiancé fan, I'm shocked to hear that Oussama was the one who tried to initiate sex, as he all but lost interest when Debbie told him she had no intention of moving back to the United States after their marriage.

90 Day Fiancé's Natalie Mordovtseva's Job Interview Scene On The Single Life Shows Why Her Storylines Are So Annoying (Image credit: TLC) I'm getting sick of this.

I'm not the biggest fan of 90 Day Fiancé highlighting sex scenes, but can certainly appreciate this bedroom talk. Now, if only we can get Oussama back for the tell-all this season to weigh in on Debbie's new relationship and address her new accusation. I'd also be generally curious what he has going on in life back in Morocco, because he seemed like an interesting dude.

The details about Debbie and Oussama might've been a little too much for some, though I appreciate them. We didn't see a ton of their journey in Debbie's inaugural season, so to get some extra information that I wouldn't have been able to get with a rewatch of their season using my Max subscription is appreciated.

While Debbie initially seemed like the second coming of Angela Deem, she's really grown on me in this second run. Much in the same way that Debbie Johnson found love on The Single Life, I'm hoping to see more of Debbie A. and Ruben The Cuban. That guy feels like a natural fit for the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, or at least that's what I want to believe based on his fashion sense alone. Hopefully that ensemble wasn't just a show that he was putting on for Debbie and he dresses like that all the time.

90 Day: The Single Life airs on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm rooting for Debbie to find love this season, despite her son's wishes, because there's nothing better than a new romance spawning from this very entertaining spinoff.