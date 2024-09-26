90 Day Fiancé's Daniele And Yohan Might Have Gotten Back Together, And Viewers Simply Can't Believe It

Married 90 Day Fiancé couples splitting up is becoming more and more common as the franchise continues. However, what's rare, though not entirely unheard of either, is when those couples reconcile and get back together. Now, it's looking like Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo have done just that. At least, that's what 90 Day Fiancé fans are speculating, and I'm just in as much shock as they are.

It seemed that after Daniele discovered that Yohan had cheated on her with multiple women and took money from her account without permission, she was done with him. A recent post by Yohan would suggest otherwise, however, as he uploaded this to his Instagram, and it shows the two together and smiling for the camera:

Even as someone who wrote about Daniele confirming they were still together at the end of 2023, I find this unbelievable. My assumption at the time was that maybe she was deliberately cryptic or implying that while they may not be physically with each other, they were still legally married. It would seem that might not be the case, and 90 Day Fiancé fans were in the comments to give their takes on it:

"That’s crazy! She talks so much shit about him on live constantly and we’re back again! No judgment for each his own, but just saying." - theslimdevillee

"Oh Jesus Christ" - titty_saurus_rex

"Toxicity at its best. Run man, run!!!🏃‍♂️" - rjh2914

"I can’t stop cracking up after all was said and done. can’t wait for the next tv show with these 2 🥥🥥" - jonjon370z

"All that crap she talked 😂😂😂😂" - anais.0493

Most everyone in the comments was shocked to the point that there were questions about whether the picture was current. While I can't confirm the date the photo was taken, I can direct readers to a reel Daniele made less than a week ago in which she implied she was considering taking back Yohan. I was surprised when they returned for The Other Way Season 5, so I guess I shouldn't be shocked they may be back together again.

If Daniele and Yohan are a couple again, they're not the first married 90 Day couple to bounce between being together and separate. Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith went on and off a few times before finally going their separate ways. Also, I'm sure we've all been following the chaos of Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi's relationship since before he fled her home and broke off their marriage. As I mentioned earlier, it's rare, but not entirely unheard of for this to happen.

That being said, one has to wonder about the motive for Yohan showcasing that he and Daniele might be back together. Is this because they'll be featured on a 90 Day Fiancé spinoff at some point and they're soft-launching their couple status? If so, I'm curious as to how fans who don't track social media will feel about their return and what they'll say if it all goes south all over again. For now, we can just wait for more details and see how it plays out.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on TLC and streams for those with a Max subscription on Sundays. Readers won't find Daniele and Yohan in the current season airing on the 2024 TV schedule, but keep an eye out for any new spinoffs that are on the way.