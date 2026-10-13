Why 90 Day: Hunt For Love Season 2's Emma Is Just What The Spinoff Needed

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: Hunt For Love episode "The Boy Who Got Caught Kissing." Stream the spinoff with an HBO Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

90 Day: Hunt For Love Season 2 has hooked me in a way I wasn't expecting when it first hit the 2026 TV schedule. That's all thanks to Emma Perry, who came into the show understanding the need to talk to everyone to find a person you're meant to be with. And, quite frankly, her approach is doing wonders for the show at this point.

It's wild it took this long for someone to understand a method like Perry's, because Season 1 felt like a flop, given the cast members tried to play nice. Sure, the good vibes between singles were nice, but the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff struck gold by adding Emma, who didn't respect the "dibs" rule and isn't afraid to ruffle feathers.

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(Image credit: TLC)

Emma Is Here To Find Love, Regardless Of Whatever Cast Member Claimed Who

The "dibs" agreement in 90 Day: Hunt For Love Season 1 was annoying, so I'm glad Emma isn't respecting it even a little. She's not worried that Chloe Fabiano is wounded coming off her time with Johny Fernandes, or that Kara Leona is fresh off her marriage ending. Emma isn't there to get in the way of whatever person they're interested in, but that doesn't mean she's going to sit back and play nice.

(Image credit: TLC)

90 Day Hunt For Love Is A Casual Dating Show, So Everyone Shouldn't Be Linked From Episode 1

Chloe spent a lot of time this episode complaining that Emma is putting in time with multiple single men in the cast Yet, if I may counter, that's what 90 Day: Hunt For Love should be about. It's not her fault that Chloe is only interested in one person, and maybe that's a sign she should also be looking into other suitors.

I also have to give props to the 90 Day: Hunt For Love casting team, who did a better job of finding new singles who were obviously tailored to have specific cast members interested at the same time. Immediately, this season is way more entertaining than Season 1, and I can see some couples coming out of this season.

Of course, we're still early into the season. I'm keeping my fingers crossed that this season can keep the momentum going, and Emma can continue to stir the pot as she did in her first appearance on Before The 90 Days. I don't see her settling down anytime soon, so I think I'll get my wish.

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Catch new episodes of 90 Day: Hunt For Love on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a can't-miss season in my opinion, so if you aren't caught up yet, get on it!