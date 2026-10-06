I Was Skeptical About 90 Day: Hunt For Love’s Michael Finding A Match, But He's Already Off To A Great Start

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: Hunt For Love Season 2 premiere, "The Girl Who Got the Ick." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day: Hunt For Love is back for another season amid the 2026 TV schedule, and it has an unexpected franchise veteran amongst its cast. Fresh off his divorce from Angela Deem, Michael Ilesanmi is trusting TLC to find him love once again. Admittedly, I figured he'd have trouble connecting with the other cast members, but he went and made a fool out of me.

Right off the bat, Michael made a connection with a newcomer to the 90 Day franchise named Iris. They hit it off pretty quickly and even bonded over the fact that they both had been with people who were way older than them. It seems like the pair are off to a great start, though I do fear Michael is about to ruin it, thanks to how this show operates.

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Is Michael Already Blowing Things With His Match?

90 Day: Hunt For Love is presented as a resort escape where singles link up and, hopefully, find love. What started off as a "good vibes" show in Season 1 quickly spiraled out of control as drama mounted between cast members. The good news is, we got Elise Benson out of it, and she's become a great person for 90 Day Fiancé to follow.

The bad news, I feel, is that Hunt For Love now feels as though it's made so that there will be negative tension between cast members and matches that will conflict with others. Michael was off to a good start with Iris, but quickly told her he was looking to "keep his options open" and didn't want to jump into getting to know her too quickly. He then asked for a kiss and was, predictably, shot down.

Michael's Situation Has Me Thinking About 90 Day: Hunt For Love's Effectiveness

As someone who genuinely wants to see these singles find love, I can't help but feel like Hunt For Love Season 1 let me down. Similar to how The Last Resort emphasizes partying over actual couples therapy, I feel like HFL doesn't really prioritize sparking connections between its cast members.

Michael likes Iris, and they've already made a great connection. For some reason or another, though, he feels like he needs to keep his options open with the other women and play the field. That doesn't sound like Michael, given how committed he was to Angela despite years of drama between them, so I'm wondering if he was encouraged to do that by the production team.

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Whatever the case may be, I'm still rooting for Michael to find love as 90 Day: Hunt For Love continues on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Here's hoping this season ends in with more genuine connections than Season 1, but I'm sure it'll be entertaining either way.