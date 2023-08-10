90 Day: The Last Resort Hasn't Even Premiered, But We Already Know One Cast Member Cheated On Their Spouse

TLC is doing something different with the 90 Day Fiancé franchise very soon, and ahead of the official premiere of 90 Day: The Last Resort, we're already getting some juicy details. As some of the show's most notable couples talk out the biggest issues in their relationships for all those watching on cable or with a Max subscription, there are going to be startling reveals. Thanks to some early footage, we now know that one of the cast members cheated on their spouse, which could make talking it out really messy.

Asuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata have been a part of 90 Day Fiancé for a long time, but rumors surfaced over the past year claiming that they had separated. Now, it seems like we finally have some confirmed answers as to what went wrong and why this duo may no longer be together by the end of this couples therapy spinoff.

(Image credit: TLC)

Asuelu Alludes To Cheating On Kalani During 90 Day: The Last Resort

Ahead of the official premiere of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Entertainment Tonight managed to snag an exclusive clip of a scene featuring Kalani and Asuelu. In the clip, she informed the relationship experts that she was there with her partner to address issues they've had with infidelity, at which point he began to cry.

Asuelu, who is sporting a new mustache, was very emotional as he talked to the experts. The 90 Day Fiancé cast member blamed himself for them being there and spoke while Kalani sat beside him:

I know what I did is really bad. And I feel like the reason why we are here is because of me. I just need to get the answer of my own problems that I have.

The explicit details of an affair are not stated in the short clip, but it does provide enough to reasonably guess that Asuelu cheated on Kalani and they are willing to work through it. The question now is whether or not they'll be together at the end of it all, which I'm sure readers are asking about each couple involved.

What We Know About Kalani And Asuelu's Relationship Currently

We know from complaints from tourists at this Florida vacation destination that 90 Day: The Last Resort was filmed in January of 2023. Since then, one of the few updates we got was a video of Asuelu seemingly flirting with The Family Chantel's Winter Everett in a club. Asuelu insisted that they were not a romantic item, which elicited a somewhat sassy response from Winter. It's hard to say what happened there, but it does raise questions about where things stand with him and his wife, Kalani.

It's also been reported in places like The Sun that Kalani has a new boyfriend named Dallas. Given that, it seems like she might've moved on after this spinoff, though we don't know that officially.

Prior to this latest spinoff clip, however, it seemed as though Asuelu and Kalani were not living together, but doing their best to co-parent their two boys, Oliver and Kennedy. It will be interesting to see if any other issues are addressed between them during this spinoff and where they'll end up at the end of it. The same is largely true for every couple in this series, though we already have a huge spoiler on what's happening with Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on TLC Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on the 2023 TV schedule. Tune in for the big premiere and what will surely be can't-miss television for fans of this franchise.