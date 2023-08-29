90 Day: The Last Resort's Big Ed And Jovi Are In Hot Water, And Angela Deem Is Involved

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Last Resort episode "One Last Time." Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé couples are seeking healing experiences on 90 Day: The Last Resort, but the therapy retreat has only stirred up more trouble for some. Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods fought in the latest episode, as did Jovi and Yara Dufren, but despite some big differences between them, everyone's drama shared a common thread. Angela Deem ultimately played a significant factor in both arguments, and stirred up so much drama that other vacationers staying at the resort complained.

Viewers should be used to Angela's wild fights and drama by now, but it's rare that she drags other cast members into it. Now, two couples are having some real issues during the therapy-based spinoff, and it's partly because Angela got involved and stirred the pot even further.

Angela Went After Liz For Not Standing Up For Ed

90 Day: The Last Resort ended its prior episode with Big Ed flashing Angela in a hot tub and ultimately getting into an argument with Kelly Brown calling him a "bitch" earlier in the day. Liz chastised her fiancé for not allowing Kelly to speak his piece on being offended, and for constantly interrupting him to the point where the situation escalated. Angela then began defending Ed to Kelly, and also berated Liz for not "sticking up for her man." The confrontation became so heated that producers stepped in to separate Liz and Angela, and we found out later in the episode that patrons at the resort complained about the ruckus.

Liz later confronted Ed for not defending her when Angela went after her, but Ed said he felt Angela had a point, saying Liz doesn't defend him in those situations. She then countered, saying that he was being rude and shouldn't act that way toward others. They slept in separate rooms, and Liz later had a tearful call with her mother about Ed being a jerk.

Jovi Got In Trouble With Yara After A Night Of Drinking With Angela

That same night, 90 Day: The Last Resort showed Jovi and Yara elsewhere at a tense dinner. Earlier in the day, Yara confessed she'd been secretly taking birth control in order to prevent a second pregnancy despite Jovi wanting another kid. Jovi was hurt to find out she didn't think they could handle another child, but also that she wouldn't discuss the issue with him and went behind his back taking birth control. They parted after dinner, with Yara going to bed while Jovi "went for a walk."

The following morning, the cameras joined them in the middle of a blowout fight about what occurred overnight. Yara explained that a drunken Jovi ran into Angela at the bar, and then they came to his hotel room and woke up Yara and tried to make her come out drinking with them. When Yara refused, they went out on the patio and played a boom box with loud music, which further disturbed her (and presumably others') sleep. Yara told Jovi that his drinking was out of control and he needed to consider rehab if he felt a night like that was appropriate.

Ultimately, both men were responsible for their own actions, but the same time, we can't just sit here and act like Angela wasn't stirring the pot just a bit by riling up both husbands and sending them back with their wives. The episode ended before Liz or Yara had a chance to confront Angela the following day, but I look forward to seeing that episode with my Max subscription.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs new episodes on TLC on Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET. I would expect plenty more drama before this spinoff concludes, though I do wonder if we'll get some real answers at the end on where each couple ended up. If not, what's the point in doing a couple's therapy show if we don't know for sure if they're still together?