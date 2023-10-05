90 Day Fiancé's Kelly Brown Claps Back At Fans Chastising Him Following Dramatic Exit From The Last Resort

Spoilers below for the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort.

90 Day Fiancé's Kelly Brown and Molly Hopkins showed up on The Last Resort to try and hash out their relationship issues but ultimately decided the love was no longer there. The latest episode featured a mutual understanding that the relationship wasn't worth saving, and had seemingly run its course. It seemed like that could change briefly when she arrived at his hotel room's back patio to talk, but he was deadset on leaving and didn't make any attempt to engage. Now, Kelly is defending his actions, after some viewers felt it was the wrong move not to hear her out.

For those tuning into 90 Day: The Last Resort on TLC or via streaming with a Max subscription, Kelly's move might've come across as harsh. That seemed to be the case for one viewer who popped up on Instagram to ask why the reality star didn't address Molly when she arrived, stating the belief that she was trying to give him "one last try" to win her back. Kelly did not agree with that takeand responded with the following clapback:

No the hell she wasn't. It was all camera opportunity. Why [sic] can people see she used me for a storyline?

Kelly is not having any criticism for how he acted in 90 Day: The Last Resort, and it's unsurprising given the drama that unfolded after filming. Not long after it was revealed the TLC spinoff had filmed secretly at a Florida resort, Molly and daughter Olivia Hopkins filed a police report against Kelly. In the report, it alleged he choke-slammed Olivia in an after-hours confrontation at Molly's workplace in late 2022.

The alleged incident occurred prior to filming on 90 Day: The Last Resort but was never mentioned by either party in the episodes. The investigation into Kelly was later dismissed by police, which was celebrated by Molly's ex-best friend, Cynthia Decker, who hinted there was more to the story. As if it wasn't obvious after reading all of that drama, the couple is no longer together.

The situation has called into question the effectiveness of 90 Day: The Last Resort in resolving the long-standing issues of couples who participated. While we know that Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods are getting married, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa's marriage is seemingly over.

It makes one wonder if the after-hours drinking activities and games played during therapy were really helpful in mending these bridges or if the couples were fated to head in the direction they were already going regardless. I'll be interested to see whether or not this series returns for Season 2 and what couples will be involved in it if so.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on TLC on Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see what other shocking reveals are on the way as the series winds down and if we get any other big surprises on couples that we aren't expecting.