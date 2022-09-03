Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph Shares Sweet Answer When Asked Where She’d Put Her Emmy If She Wins This Year

Abbott Elementary (which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription) was a critical and ratings hit during its freshman season, leading to six Primetime Emmy nominations. While series creator and star Quinta Brunson hit a major first with her awards nods, this year's awards noms marked a major milestone for Mrs. Howard actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, as this is her first nomination, which is for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy. Now, as she awaits awards night like the rest of us, Ralph shared a sweet answer when asked where she’d put her Emmy if she wins.

Starring in the ABC comedy hit garnered the Moesha alum the recognition that had, in many cases, eluded her over her decades-long career. Despite having played memorable characters for decades, taking on veteran kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard has brought her a new level of mainstream success. Sheryl Lee Ralph has copious glass awards already displayed on a glass table, but an Emmy would be her first metal hardware, as she explained to The Cut. With the awards show only weeks away, Ralph mentioned where she would display her possible new award, and it's pretty perfect:

That’s going right next to my bed. If I’m so blessed, I want to open my eyes the next morning and know that it was all real. It all happened, and it was all worth it.

For Sheryl Lee Ralph, receiving an Emmy would be the cherry on top of a career in which she's triumphed over a lot of adversity. If she wins, having her gold award by her bedside would certainly be gratifying. Ralph has been open about fighting for space as a Black actress in Hollywood. She's reflected on being fired from a TV pilot for not being Black enough and being told she shouldn’t kiss Tom Cruise in a movie. So the stage and TV actress has proven the naysayers wrong with her Emmy nom alone.

The star, who's been in Hollywood since the 1970s, believers her first Emmy nomination was all about “God’s time.” During the interview, she also che called Mrs. Howard “the perfect role” while heaping praise on Abbott Elementary, saying that the cast and crew make up “the perfect show.” Before taking on Mrs. Howard, Ralph was close to giving up on her acting career and moved to Philadelphia to live with her senator husband. She even thought about hosting a local TV access show. It's a good thing the Designing Women alum didn’t give up on acting and joined the teacher-centric comedy, as it's been a joy to see her on weekly TV again. We'll have to wait and see if she wins that Emmy, but what can be said right now is that she has a firm chance of winning.

Viewers won’t have to wait much longer for Sheryl Lee Ralph and co. to return, as Abbott Elementary Season 2 (which had a fun first look) will premiere on September 21 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC. Before the premiere, check out the 74th Primetime Emmy Award to see if Ralph wins over her fellow 2022 Emmy nominees, including Abbott co-star Janelle James, former Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Alex Borstein. The TV awards show will air live on September 12 at 8 pm EST on NBC with SNL’s Kenan Thompson set to host.