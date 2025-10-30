Abbott Elementary Star Had On-Brand Response To Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' A+ Halloween Costume

Halloween is the perfect opportunity for celebs to bring their costume. It's a game K Pop Demon Hunters may be dominating this Halloween, but Jalen Hurts had a flawless pop culture costume of his own from an entirely different realm. For the Philadelphia Eagles' Halloween party, the quarterback and past Abbott Elementary cast member (in cameo form) dressed up as a fan-favorite character, and the actor who portrays him delivered an on-brand response.

If “The 100th Day of School” episode from last season taught me anything, it’s that Abbott Elementary characters like Barbara Howard can certainly make an outrageous costume. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts clearly saw costume potential in the series too as he made an entrance to his team’s Halloween party as Mr. Johnson, and it certainly doesn't stink:

Standing next to Hagrid (a.k.a. Lane Johnson), Jalen Hurts dressed the part of Mr. Johnson at the Halloween event with a mop in hand and a rag hanging out of his pocket. Now, that’s one way to sweep someone off their feet and be the MCP (most clean player).

Mr. Johnson is truly one of the best characters of Abbott Elementary. Some of the show’s best, wittiest quotes come from him whenever he suddenly appears in a doorway. Plus, his unexpected words of wisdom and mysterious past of countless careers make us crave for more screentime of our favorite janitor.

You better believe that Hurts’ photo didn’t escape the eyes of the actor who portrays him. William Stanford Davis left an A+ comment that Mr. Johnson would be very proud of:

🧼🧼🧼🧼

I’m guessing that’s the Abbott Elementary star’s way of saying Jalen Hurts’ Mr. Johnson look is spotless. You’ve got to give the Super Bowl MVP credit for honoring the legendary janitor, who effortlessly makes the hallways and the hearts of fans sparkle each time. Davis was clearly so taken by Hurts’ choice costume that he reposted Lane Johnson’s photo with a fitting response:

Nice costume [Jalen Hurts].

I can imagine what a compliment that must have been for the Houston native to receive. Jalen Hurts’ love for Abbott Elementary extends far back from just simply being a fan. He, Jason Kelce, and Brandon Graham guest-starred in Season 3, where Hurts surprised everyone with a video chat presentation during Career Day.

The A-list athlete was truly hilarious in playing himself in helping Gary the Vending Machine Guy propose to Melissa, only for that to backfire. But hey, he couldn’t refuse the offer to help, as he humorously described his “boundaries are porous as hell.” So, it’s no wonder Hurts brought the same joyful energy into dressing as the squeaky-clean Mr. Johnson.

The Philadelphia Eagles star choosing to dress as Mr. Johnson at a Halloween party isn’t just a nod to Abbott Elementary, but to the unsung hero who cleans the school’s floors. With William Stanford Davis chiming in, it’s clear the man behind the mop gives his bar of soap of approval.

Be sure to watch new episodes of the ABC series Wednesdays at 8:30/7:30c, with next-day streaming on your Hulu subscription.