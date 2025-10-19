I Can’t Get Over How Passionate Reese Witherspoon’s Kid And Kelly Clarkson Are About Her Deserving An EGOT

Reese Witherspoon's best movies , TV shows and even her own production company , Hello Sunshine, have shown fans how she’s built a legacy around telling stories that empower and connect women. Given how Witherspoon has been in the entertainment industry since her teens, I have loved watching her career grow over time. Now, it's cool to see Kelly Clarkson and the actress’ own son getting so passionate about her deserving an EGOT.

For those who need a refresher, EGOT winners are celebrities who’ve won an Emmy, Tony, Oscar and Grammy. While Reese Witherspoon has won an Oscar and an Emmy, she still needs a Grammy and a Tony to top it all off. On an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, its host said that it’s “crap” that The Morning Show actress didn’t win a Grammy for singing in Walk the Line, and I love Clarkson’s passionate reaction to why she was mad about that:

I was mad because I was like, how is she not? ‘Cause you’ve won everything else. You could be an EGOT by now. Not that it matters. But I just meant like, I thought that you had for sure.

You would think that Reese Witherspoon won a Grammy for Walk the Line considering how talented she was singing like June Carter. But like the New Orleans native mentioned on the show that it was only the soundtrack that won. However, her not winning a Grammy for the music biopic doesn’t take away the fire and fierceness she brought out portraying the famed country singer.

The Cruel Intentions actress brought up to Kelly Clarkson that she wasn’t the only one frustrated that she’s not an EGOT winner. Witherspoon’s youngest son, Tennessee, who she said is “super invested” in her career, had a charming response to say about her EGOT status that’s making me gush:

My youngest is like, ‘Mom, can you get an EGOT?’ And I was like, ‘Well, I’m gonna have to work a lot harder.’ And he’s like, ‘Well then, get going!’ He wants me to win a Tony so bad!

Funnily enough, Reese Witherspoon made sure to mention her 13-year-old doesn’t know what a Tony is. That’s the cutest thing! Since the Sweet Home Alabama actress raised her kids on Hollywood sets , she previously admitted that they would give her career advice. The sweetest piece of advice that Tennessee could give is to encourage his mom to be a winner without any care for what the award is for. That’s a fan worth keeping in your corner.

It seems to me like the answer here is we need to find Reese Witherspoon a play or another musical film for her to get to EGOT status. As Witherspoon’s latest projects include the 2025 movie release of You’re Cordially Invited (which is streaming on your Amazon Prime Video subscription ) and the currently-running The Morning Show Season 4, I don’t think any of those works will help her be an EGOT winner. Hopefully theatre and a musical movie are in the cards. Here’s The Kelly Clarkson Show moment in full below:

As much as I love how passionate Kelly Clarkson and Reese Witherspoon’s son are for wanting her to be an EGOT winner, you can’t deny that they raise a great point. However, I believe it’s a matter of when and not if. Witherspoon's just has to take on another singing project and the adventure of theater for that dream to soon be a reality.