Drew Barrymore Won An Emmy For Hosting Her Talk Show, And I Can't Get Over The Adorable Video She Posted To Celebrate

It was a big day for Drew Barrymore and her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show! While her program continues to air on the 2025 TV schedule , she is celebrating big time because she just got an Emmy for hosting her program. Now, the actress has posted about taking home the gold, and she included an adorable video that I cannot get over.

About a month after the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards happened, the Daytime Emmy Awards were given out to programs like Live with Kelly and Mark, General Hospital, The Drew Barrymore Show and more. For the E.T. actress, this was a particularly monumental ceremony because she took home the award for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host. This is the first time she’s ever won this award, and to celebrate, she posted a heartfelt statement on Instagram that said:

I am so grateful for the Daytime Emmy Award for Daytime Talk Series Host. Thank you to every single amazing person that makes [The Drew Barrymore Show] possible. I love each and every one of you so much. This is not my show. This is our show. To our amazing Directing Team, and Hair and Makeup Teams… congrats on your much deserved #DaytimeEmmy’s Awards! I hope we get to do this together forever! Swipe to see how I really feel!

That last sentence, where she said to swipe, leads to a video of Barrymore when she was 7 years old accepting her first award ever in 1982. She accepted the award for E.T., and during her speech, seemingly through tears, she noted how much she appreciated the award and explained that this was “her first award.” It’s adorable, and you can see her acceptance speech and post-win interview in the ET video below:

Since The Drew Barrymore Show started in 2020, the host and the show have each received four Daytime Emmy nominations. This year marks her first time winning an award for hosting, and it’s her first Emmy ever.

She was up against Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb of Today with Hoda and Jenna, Kelly Clarkson from The Kelly Clarkson Show, Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa from Live with Kelly and Mark, and Jennifer Hudson of The Jennifer Hudson Show. So, considering the competition was stacked and this was her first time ever winning, I’d say Barrymore’s throwback video was very fitting for this occasion.

Over the last five years, Barrymore has given us some unforgettable daytime talk show moments , and it’s always fun getting to see her get personal with her guests. It’s been nice to watch her thrive in this space as she stepped away from acting and into this new realm of the entertainment industry. While I will always love and adore Drew Barrymore’s movies , I am also so here for the conversations she has on her shows and the hilarious moments she shares with her guests.

She has a knack for this daytime talk show game, and now she has an Emmy to prove it! To see the show that won Drew Barrymore her “first” Emmy, you can watch The Drew Barrymore Show daily on CBS and stream it the next day with a Paramount+ subscription .