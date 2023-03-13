Months After Sexting Scandal, Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo Were All Smiles And Hand-Holding At Oscars After Party

The night of the Academy Awards has long been known as one where many of our brightest stars come out in all their (on loan) finery whether they’ve been nominated on Hollywood’s biggest night or not. For many of them, it’s simply a time to celebrate, and it would seem that such could be said for Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo. It’s been many months now since the two endured the beginning of his sexting scandal , and they were seen at an Oscars after party flashing their pearly whites and holding hands.

How Did Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo Look At The Oscars After Party?

Last fall was a tough one for the couple, as few people who pay attention to the lives of famous folk could forget that late-September 2022 saw Levine accused of having an extra-marital affair with social media influencer Sumner Stroh, a scandal that led to him becoming the top trending musician of the year . This was, obviously, not great news for him or his pregnant supermodel wife, especially as allegations of cheating came from others over the next several days. But, Prinsloo continued to support him , and the couple seems to be in a pretty good place now, as most certainly couldn’t tell how difficult the past several months have been by looking at them at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party:

(Image credit: Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

OK! Not only is the model and recent third time mom happily embracing her hubby’s hand as it rests on what is basically her lower belly, but she’s all leaned into him. On top of that, these two aren’t just smiling at each other, as they appear to be sharing a slightly naughty secret, which made for a rather playful, yet still sophisticated, blue carpet pic before they head into the event.

Prinsloo took a bit of a social media break after the scandal first hit, which is more than understandable. Her followers still have lots of intense comments about her decision to stay with Levine , even now, and despite the fact that the lovely lady returned to Instagram with a middle finger , and went on to celebrate her pregnancy with a Burger King and My Little Pony-influenced baby bump photoshoot .

In case you were wondering, it seems that the celeb couple got even more PDA-focused once they were inside the party, coming even closer to a makeout session in front of the cameras:

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair)