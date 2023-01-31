Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo Have Welcomed Third Baby Months After Sexting Scandal

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo were making headlines in 2022, but not because of exciting career moves or even primarily because they were expecting their third child. Back in September, rumors began to circulate that Levine had a habit of sexting multiple women who were not his wife. Prinsloo mostly stayed publicly silent on the situation even in her return to social media. Now, the couple have something to celebrate to start 2023: the birth of their third child.

Although neither Adam Levine nor Behati Prinsloo have publicly commented on the birth of their latest baby at the time of writing, People reports that the former Victoria's Secret model has given birth to her third child with the Maroon 5 frontman and former The Voice coach. While it hasn't been revealed whether their latest is a boy or girl, they were already parents to two daughters: 6-year-old Dusty Rose and 4-year-old Gio Grace.

Prior to news that the new baby had been born, the most recent official update on the pregnancy on social media came from Behati Prinsloo herself back in late November with a baby photoshoot that combined lingerie, a Burger King crown, and more. Just three weeks ago, however, she posted an image of herself in bed with her baby bump on Instagram with the caption of "TICK tock," which suggested that she was approaching her due date. Levine hasn't posted about the pregnancy or birth on his own account.

Only time will tell if and when more details about the good news of Baby #3 become publicly available, but it's something to celebrate of a year with few positive updates for the couple since, especially in light of the rumors that he wanted to name the baby after Sumner Stroh, a woman who claimed to be his former mistress. Behati Prinsloo never commented publicly about those rumors, but sources suggested back in the fall that she was standing by her husband. An insider would later claim that the scandal actually made their marriage stronger.

While Levine copped to "bad judgment" early on, the scandal just continued escalating to the point that it's been possible to put together a timeline of the cheating allegations against him. In fact, due to the scandal, rumors, and reports starting in September, Adam Levine ranked as Google's top trending musician of 2022, an honor that surely would have been more impressive if it had been due to more music and/or television accomplishments.

Prior to the sexting scandal, the most controversial consistent news about either half of the married couple tended to concern what Adam Levine got up to on The Voice, especially when it involved his rivalry with Blake Shelton. The anniversary of Maroon 5's Super Bowl halftime performance is just days away as well, and fans may remember that it was not a performance that was universally adored.

Fortunately, the reveal that Behati Prinsloo has given birth to their third child is very good news, and something worth celebrating after the family went through a difficult several months.