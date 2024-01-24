After 90 Day Fiancé's Sam Wilson Was Criticized For His Appearance, He Clapped Back With A Wild Rap Diss

Making one's life and relationship public for television has can have consequences and, sooner or later, many reality stars face criticism from audiences. The 90 Day Fiancé cast seems to deal with it a lot, and they often take to social media to defend their dramatic exits from spinoffs or, in the case of Chantel Everett, to explain being involved in a series at all. While a snarky caption is the usual go-to, Sam Wilson went a different route entirely and dropped a rap diss dedicated to his trolls.

Sam, who may or may not be the most lyrically gifted amongst the 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 cast, and his Indonesian fiancé Citra comprise one of the best new couples in the series. Unfortunately, their popularity has led to Sam getting some hateful comments on social media, with some criticizing his past as an addict, and others bringing up the possibility of him facing jail time for a previous conviction. Rather than ignoring the noise, Sam decided to hit back at his critics with a rap diss of sorts to the tune of an iconic jam by Big Sean and three children. Check out the video below:

The video is lip-synched, for those unaware, and the audio is from the hilarious Charlie Day and Ice Cube movie Fist Fight. Initially, I thought Sam might have pre-recorded the performance with the children and then shot the video separately, which would've been a significant commitment to combat trolling. Fortunately for everyone's sake, this likely took less work and was equally as entertaining.

Sam might be under a greater microscope than other Season 10 cast members thanks to his unique situation with Citra. He converted to Islam in order to marry her, but is also relying on a new push to religion to keep him committed to a sober lifestyle. The cast member opened up about his past as a drug addict and faced charges after an arrest.

While he may have to deal with snide comments from the internet, Sam can take solace in the fact that he's part of one of the more stable relationships in 90 Day Fiancé Season 10. Aside from the legal woes, he and Citra seem like a very happy couple, and with far less baggage and even longtime veterans like Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda. Hopefully, things will stay that way for the young couple as time goes on, as it seems like drama comes for every couple in this franchise at some point or another.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season is buzzing right along, and I'm sure the hateful comments from fans will continue to pop up on the stars' social media pages. Hopefully, they're as creative as Sam and have a unique way of clapping back that's worthy of a few chuckles.