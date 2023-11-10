After 90 Day Fiancé's Rob Warne's Mugshot Appeared Online, The Reality Star Responded

90 Day Fiancé is a show that opens up couples' lives to the thoughts and opinions of others, and Rob Warne learned this the hard way recently. He spoke out after a picture of his mugshot made rounds on the internet and took a chance to talk about some content featured on the show, though mum's still the word on whether he and Sophie Sierra are still together.

The reality star decided to make a video following a report by InTouch that mentioned his arrest history and shared a photo of his mugshot. It's alleged that when Rob Warne was 17, he was charged with one count of aggravated battery and one count of battery related to an incident, and had another arrest months later related to an air rifle.

Rob Explained Why His Mugshot Is Online

Rob took to Instagram to address his past run-ins with the law. The 90 Day Fiancé star, who is just one of many to join the Season 10 cast for the landmark season, explained the circumstances behind the circulating mugshot and the details behind what happened:

My mugshot from when I was 17. I was in a car with a friend and it was my car I was driving and he thought it would be funny to point a BB gun out of a window and shoot some little BBs at this apartment. So then, I drove back over there and my car was recognized. I got arrested for it. Went to court and it came down to a misdemeanor. I actually never did anything but, you know, put my mugshot online and tell everybody I have aggravated assault.

It's worth mentioning that while Rob seemingly laid out the story for his second arrest, the charge for aggravated battery was a separate arrest that occurred months earlier. In any case, the reality star was able to sign a pretrial diversion agreement and ultimately had the charges reduced. The case was ultimately dismissed, and he claimed on his post that he did not have any felony charges.

90 Day Fiancé is no stranger to cast members with an arrest record. Molly Hopkins' daughter Olivia was sentenced to jail time in April of this year, and Yara Dufren's friends from Season 7 of Happily Ever After were part of a major drug arrest. And those are just recent examples. If Rob is worried his past might impact his future on the show, arrests don't necessarily mean the end of someone's run on the TLC series.

Rob Clarified His Stance On Having Children In 90 Day Fiancé

Children have become a major part of Rob and Sophie's storyline, and it appears there are a lot of opinions about his thoughts on having children. Rob wanted to clear the air about having kids with Sophie, and the misconceptions about the plan to have them:

I never once wanted to have a kid in that apartment. I actually expressed multiple times, and I’m pretty sure it was on the show, that I don’t plan on having kids for years. I actually see myself having kids more like when I’m 38 years old. Obviously, we were filming when I was 32. This kind of plays along with the, ‘I don’t plan on staying in that apartment.’ So, clearly, I don’t plan on having kids in that apartment. But, whatever, people jump on silly shit.

The final bit of that quote should hit home with a lot of reality stars in general. It's really hard to keep secrets from a dedicated fandom, who will notice small things during binges with an HBO Max subscription. If viewers can spot editing errors in Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods' blowout fight, they can certainly dig up an unsavory arrest record. We'll see how Rob handles the fans as the season continues and what other videos might be made before the season is up.

90 Day Fiancé Season 10 airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Catch up on this season by watching Max, and check out the numerous other seasons of the show there as well.