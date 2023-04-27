90 Day Fiancé's Olivia Hopkins Sentenced To Jail Time Following Arrest

90 Day Fiancé star Olivia Hopkins will spend some time in jail following her latest arrest. After what has been a noteworthy 2023 for the daughter of Molly Hopkins so far, it's being reported that she is headed behind bars after being arrested for violating her probation a couple of weeks ago.

Olivia Hopkins was found guilty of violating her probation and will now serve 45 days in jail. In Touch reported the sentence, which includes mandatory drug testing following her release as well as eight hours of community service a week for an undisclosed amount of time.

The violation of probation stemmed from an original sentence that Olivia Hopkins received back when she was arrested for a violent altercation with her mother. Hopkins was reportedly required to enter a Family Violence Intervention Program within 14 days of her probation and did not. Olivia also failed to appear for two mandatory drug screenings and allegedly tested positive for fentanyl at a drug screening in March.

The update on Olivia's legal issues came after police officially closed the case between her, Molly, and Kelly Brown, the latter of whom is Molly's ex and former 90 Day Fiancé cast member. Olivia and Molly filed a police report stating that Kelly choke-slammed Olivia following an argument after hours at Molly's place of business and then fled the scene. In addition to that, a text message circulated on the internet that seemingly showed Kelly admitting to a mutual friend of Molly's that he did choke-slam Olivia.

Despite that, Kelly had the support of Molly's former friend Cynthia Decker, who celebrated online when the investigation concluded. Cynthia was upset that her name was mentioned in police reports as a witness to the alleged crime and denied that she was at the scene. At this point, it doesn't seem as though Cynthia or Kelly have directly reacted on social media to the latest news of Olivia's sentencing.

There hasn't been anything publicly said on social media from Olivia and Molly Hopkins either, so perhaps the public feud between all parties is finally coming to an end. The question that still prevails, however, is whether or not any of them will be welcomed back to the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. Molly and Kelly were last featured on the commentary show Pillow Talk but haven't appeared since their split.

It does seem possible that Kelly and Molly may make one appearance in the future, based on photos from a Florida resort where 90 Day Fiancé cast members and a camera crew were filming. While Molly wasn't seen on the premises, Kelly was seemingly there and posted photos to Instagram from the resort during the filming:

A post shared by Kelly K Brown (@kellykb2022) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

While it may not answer the questions we have about Olivia Hopkins' latest arrest and jail sentence, a new 90 Day Fiancé spinoff could shed some light on the drama between Molly and Kelly. I'm sure there are many fans who would love more details on what all went down during that time, though it remains to be seen if we'll see any of these people on a TLC show in the future. Until then, we can only hope for small updates on what's going on with all these stars and what's next for Olivia.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way currently airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. While no one mentioned in this article is currently involved in a series, viewers can always check out 90 Day shows on streaming and find the full story of Kelly and Molly and their life together before all of this drama.