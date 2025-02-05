After Becoming A Mom Of Two, Insider Says Rihanna's Embracing Her Curves: 'She Used To Always Joke About Loving B--bs’

Rihanna is killing it. She's an incredibly successful musician. She's the wealthy owner of the thriving business Fenty Beauty. She's a fashion icon. Oh, and she's a mom of two on top of it all. Now, to make her even more iconic, an insider has opened up about how the singer allegedly feels about embracing her curves and her sense of humor after having two kids.

A woman's body changes a lot because of pregnancy, and it can be challenging. However, Rihanna is embracing it in stride. In her recent Savage X Fenty ads, the Grammy winner told us love is in the air this Valentine’s Day while showing off her Loveline collection in sexy red lingerie. An insider also made claims to Ok! Magazine about how she has allegedly been feeling about her body after giving birth twice:

She’s absolutely thriving right now and says she’s never felt shitty. She’s always wanted curves and thanks to her two pregnancies she got them. Back when she was a B-cup she used to always joke about loving boobs so now that she’s got serious cleavage, showing it off is a big thrill.

Now, that’s some female empowerment right there! As Rihanna's iconic outfits prove, she loves a sexy and fun look, and I'm happy that's continued in the years since she became a mom.

Not to mention, the same source reported that her body confidence also comes from her partner, A$AP Rocky, who is allegedly supportive of the singer embracing her curves and calls her “the hottest woman alive.” Talk about couple and parenting goals!

The best-selling female recording artist first became a mother on March 13, 2022, when RZA Athelston Mayers was born. The first TikTok Rihanna posted of her baby was too cute for words with that wide-eyed smile of his! She was also posting about her body after the birth of RZA, sharing topless maternity photos on social media to show off “the magic this body made.” Being a new mother even gave the “Shut Up and Drive” singer the motivation to headline Super Bowl LVII , saying she felt like she could “take on the world.”

Speaking of Super Bowl LVII, it was during Rihanna's halftime show that she made her epic pregnancy announcement , debuting her baby bump for her second kiddo. The “Rude Boy” singer admitted that her pregnancy reveal may not have been planned , but she just went with it after realizing her jumpsuit wouldn't fully zip up. So, her pregnant belly was exposed, and the world knew baby No. 2 was on the way.

Before her baby’s due date, Rihanna lived her best life too, sharing a pregnant photoshoot of herself in her underwear and recording her voiceover role in Smurfs during her third trimester. On August 1, 2023, Rihanna’s second son, Riot Rose Mayers, was born.

With the “Work” singer allegedly joking about “loving boobs” and overall loving her body, being a mother of two sure isn’t stopping Rihanna from embracing and showing off her body. Now, the Ok! Magazine insider is claiming that the singer/actress is looking to have another kid in hopes she’ll have a girl. And overall, no matter what happens next, I'm sure she'll continue being the body-positive queen we know and love.