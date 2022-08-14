How JLo Showed Support For Britney Spears During Her Feud With Ex-Husband Kevin Federline

Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Kevin Federline, had largely stayed out of the public eye after the early aughts divorce and conservatorship drama that followed. However, now that Spears is released from said-legal arrangement, Federline finally spoke out in a bombshell interview about his side of the story. During the chat, he alleged that their two, now-teenage sons are not on speaking terms with Spears and aren’t comfortable with her notoriously nude Instagram pics. The move set off a major back and forth online between the former couple, but Spears got a surprising show of support from fellow pop icon JLo.

It all started when the “If U Seek Amy” singer expressed her right to independence, freedom and bodily autonomy in a since-deleted Instagram post – seemingly a dig directed at Kevin Federline’s comments. There was also a nod to Jennifer Lopez in it that JLo herself reposted to her own Instagram stories, with the simple encouragement for her contemporary to “stay strong.” See here:

(Image credit: JLo Instagram)

The JLo quote that the "Circus" singer was referring to comes from the former’s documentary Halftime (available for Netflix subscribers to stream). It details the "Jenny from the Block" performer's difficult journey on the road to fame, but it mainly focuses on her 2019-2020 era that saw her preparing for the Super Bowl Halftime Show and handling the buzz around her acclaimed film Hustlers. Telling every little girl to “get loud” therein was when the star emotionally described her daughter Emme’s part in the headlining performance, during which she was singing in a cage. (A pointed nod to the struggles facing Latinos at the US-Mexico border at that time.)

The sweet moment of solidarity on social media toward Britney Spears shows that the former Voice judge still has some allies in her corner, and the list is apparently ever growing. As seen by Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari (who actually hit back at Kevin Federline for seemingly profiting off of the conservatorship himself), many entertainment legends attended the nuptials – even if her sons did not. Namely, Paris Hilton, Madonna, Drew Barrymore and more were there. So, too, was Selena Gomez, who Spears had also created another heartfelt post for on social media, as well as another iconic “Selina.”

Nevertheless, there was no shortage of backlash over Britney Spears and Kevin Federline’s social media content amidst the feud. On the one hand, fans criticized the former backup dancer for releasing video recorded by their sons with their mom in a private, heated moment. Conversely, Spears was slammed for her parenting style in the clips (particularly, for calling one of the boys “weird”) and for how she later responded with her own post (i.e. she mentioned Federline’s allowance of drug use with the kids being equivalent to only famous Black rappers). Since then, though, the two exes have appeared to come to an agreement to hash things out offline, with all the aforementioned posts getting scrubbed from their accounts.

That doesn’t mean the infamous Grammy winner doesn’t continue to have a bone to pick about her treatment both before and after the conservatorship. (The singerhas in fact called out everyone from her mother to her sister to the Catholic church for certain actions of theirs.) Currently, she is pursuing legal action against her father/ex-conservator Jamie Spears. The latest filing in the case shows that the patriarch is attempting to have his daughter’s sealed medical records become unsealed, which Spears' legal team remarked was a “new low” for Jamie and that they were fighting the move in court.

Alas, with all the legal and personal drama, love is still in the air. As it turns out, JLo and Britney Spears have a lot more in common than just being triple threat performers and advocates for justice, as both have gotten married this year. Spears’ ceremony was a more fairytale affair, truth be told, while Lopez wed old flame Ben Affleck in a secret Vegas elopement. You love to see pop stars like Spears and Lopez unite!