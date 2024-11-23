After Fire Country Ended With Camden And Gabriela Acknowledging Each Other In The Bar, I Need To Talk About What Could Possibly Happen Between Them Next

Spoilers for Fire Country Season 3 , Episode 6 are ahead! To catch up, you can stream the CBS drama with a Paramount+ subscription .

Something is brewing in Edgewater, and I’m not quite sure how to feel about it. I’m of course referring to the final seconds of Episode 6 after Bode broke it off with Gabriela, and she ended up at the bar making eye contact with Camden. Immediately theories about what could happen next between Stephanie Arcila and Jared Padalecki’s Fire Country characters of both the toxic and healthy variety started popping into my mind. So, before the next episode airs on the 2024 TV schedule , I need to break them down.

The way I see it, those final seconds where Gabriela throws back a shot and acknowledges Camden’s presence could go in two directions. One is a path of destruction if they decide to get together. Another is a possibly healthy route as they both maybe help each other heal. So, let’s discuss the possibilities and what it could mean for these characters.

Maybe, Camden And Gabriela Will Have A Short Fling

So, the episode ends with Bode breaking things off with Gabriela. He rightfully, I think, said he couldn’t wait around for her, and that she needed to focus on healing herself. Then, she burst into the bar and got a shot of tequila. As she threw it back, she looked over to see Camden Casey sitting there.

The look they share wasn’t flirtatious, I don’t think. However, both characters are not in the best headspace and are known for making impulsive choices. Since Camden was called out this episode and Gabriela was too, I think they’re both in fragile places.

Maybe, they’ll act on those emotions by sleeping together after getting drunk at the bar. That’s not exactly unusual on shows like this, so I could see it happening. Plus, Gabriela has been emotionally all over the place this season and acting out of character (understandably, she’s been through a lot). So, maybe she’ll strike up a relationship here. Max Thieriot did say that there could be “conflict” between Camden and Bode , and this could for sure cause that…

However, that obviously would not be a great move, seeing as Camden is her ex’s boss and the firefighter from SoCal won’t be around for long (seeing as Padalecki is a guest star with the potential to lead his own Fire Country spinoff later).

Honestly, I don’t want to see this happen. However, there’s no denying it would make for good drama. But, as I think more about this, there’s a healthier path for these characters to walk down together, and I’m hoping it’s the one they take.

Or, It’s Possible Gabriela And Camden Could Help Each Other Heal

Personally, I’m really hoping we take the path of growth and healing here.

While this episode ended in a dark place, for Gabriela specifically, I don’t see why she and Camden couldn’t help each other. In this episode, we learned more about the captain losing his crew and the conflict his sporadic behavior can cause. Meanwhile, Gabriela was pulling herself away more and shutting herself off, causing her breakup with Bode.

Wouldn’t it be nice to see these two get out of their ruts together? Maybe Gabriela can help Camden find a middle ground between harnessing his spontaneity and knowing when to listen to others. Meanwhile, he can possibly help her reconnect with her dad and Bode.

In short, they both need to take care of themselves, and I think that final scene presents a situation where they could help each other do just that.

However, who knows how it will go down exactly…So, to find out if we take the toxic or healthy route, be sure to tune into the next episode of Fire Country when it airs on Friday, December 6 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.