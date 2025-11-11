What’s Going On With When Calls The Heart’s Elizabeth And Nathan In Season 13? Erin Krakow Spills Some Tea

When Calls the Heart Season 13 is coming soon on the 2026 TV schedule, and there will be much going on. Fans last saw Elizabeth and Nathan leave Hope Valley with Allie and Jack so they could find care for Jack, who has diabetes. This is a new path for them, and Erin Krakow spilled the tea on what’s in store for them.

Since officially getting together after Elizabeth broke up with Lucas, she and Nathan have been doing pretty well, and their relationship is continuing to blossom. They’re really finding their rhythm, and that includes doing things together, such as temporarily leaving Hope Valley. Krakow told Swooon that fans will be seeing Elizabeth, Nathan, Allie, and little Jack in their own world away from Hope Valley, and that exploration will only continue when they return to town:

Well, we get to explore a bit of what their life looks like as they’ve left Hope Valley. But of course, we can’t keep them away from our special little town for too long. So obviously, we bring them back to Hope Valley, and we get to really learn more about them as a team, as partners, as potential coparents together. There’s a lot of really beautiful moments where we get to see how they help each other, parent Allie [Jaeda Lily Miller] and Little Jack, and there are some really just gorgeous, cinematic romantic moments between them as well.

It’s unknown how much of the four of them we’ll see outside of Hope Valley and how much time will have passed between the Season 12 finale and Season 13 finale, but it sounds like it will be enough for fans to see how those dynamics settle in and how well they all work together. That being said, Krakow knows what the fans want, and she’s making sure that WCTH delivers:

And we hear our audience that there is a desire for them to take steps forward in their relationship, so know that we are listening, and I hope that we deliver.

Fans have been waiting a while for Elizabeth and Nathan to get together. She was involved in a love triangle with Nathan (Kevin McGarry) and Lucas (Chris McNally) since the two were introduced in Season 6. Having lost her husband, Jack (Daniel Lissing), off-screen the prior season, it took some time for Elizabeth to get back into dating. While Nathan confessed his love to her in Season 8, she ultimately chose Lucas.

The two wound up getting engaged a couple of seasons later, but Elizabeth broke things off in the Season 10 finale, and she was slowly building her relationship with Nathan. Since confessing their love to each other at the end of Season 11, they’ve been doing as well as ever. It should be interesting to see how they do with just the two of them, plus Allie and Jack, as they navigate a new normal with Jack and his diabetes.

Aside from Elizabeth and Nathan, there will be much more to look forward to in When Calls the Heart Season 13, but not everything is going to be great. Fans should be concerned for Hope Valley, as star Jack Wagner previously teased that there is an event that is “life-changing” and reminiscent of something that happened in Los Angeles, with the likely choice being the wildfires from earlier this year. What and how it goes down is unknown, but fans will just have to tune in to Season 13 of When Calls the Heart, coming sometime in 2026 on Hallmark's schedule.