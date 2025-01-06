After Kim Kardashian Said Her Kids Keep Trying To Play Matchmaker, Kelly Clarkson Does Not Hold Back How Her Own Children Feel About Mom Dating Again

As Kim Kardashian prepares to return to the 2025 TV schedule on The Kardashians Season 6, it’s unlikely that we’re going to see too much in the romance department. The reality star-turned-fashionista-turned-actress hasn’t dated anyone publicly since Pete Davidson in 2022, but apparently that’s not from lack of effort by her kids. After the SKIMS boss admitted that the four children she shares with Kanye West keep trying to find her a new man , Kelly Clarkson is weighing in on her own situation, and her two little ones apparently have some strong opinions on the topic.

It’s been nearly five years since Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock, and she’s said multiple times since then that she’s not ready to date and enjoys being single. The “Since U Been Gone” singer repeated those sentiments in an interview with KOST 103.5 , but it sounds like her two kids River and Remy might be influencing that decision as well. Clarkson said:

I’ve explained to [my daughter], when Mommy’s ready, it’s OK. I’m allowed to do that, but my kids, both of them are not… They constantly bring it up, you know, ‘Please, we don’t want you with anybody else.’

Even though Kelly Clarkson said she’s told 10-year-old River that she’s likely to start dating again at some point, I can’t imagine that would be easy for her to do if her kids are so staunchly against it. Clarkson has said she always wanted her daughter and 8-year-old Remy to be honest about their feelings, even when it killed her to hear them say they wished she and Brandon Blackstock still lived together . As tough as that must be, the American Idol winner gets it. She said:

I think, you know, they’re young, so it’s hard to picture their mom with someone else other than their dad, so that’s kind of a thing too. But I have expressed, like, ‘Hey, I love you guys, but Mommy needs lovins too!’

It’s great Kelly Clarkson’s children feel safe to express themselves and their opinions to her, and it sounds like the singer is able to be honest with them (in an age-appropriate way) as well. The Chemistry artist has spoken several times about her children and how they were affected by her split from Brandon Blackstock. When she was putting her breakup album together, she even had to consider which songs were too angry to include, knowing that River and Remy would hear them.

Kelly Clarkson’s divorce was finalized in 2022 after two years of back-and-forth battles over property, custody and financial support, and she called 2023 a rebuilding year for her family of three. That was when she, River, Remy and The Kelly Clarkson Show relocated to the East Coast for a new start.

Kelly Clarkson’s kids may not be leading the charge to get their mom back in the game the way Kim Kardashian’s are, and that’s definitely OK. Everybody’s just doing the best they can for their families. Check your local listings to hear more of what the singer has to say on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and catch new episodes of The Kardashians streaming with a Hulu subscription starting Thursday, February 6.