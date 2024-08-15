Kim Kardashian Just Worked In A Kris Humphries Dig While Telling The Cute Story Behind Her Kids Trying To Play Matchmaker

Kim Kardashian’s upcoming legal drama All’s Fair from Ryan Murphy may not make it in time for the 2024 TV schedule , but that title is actually quite appropriate for where she is right now in her dating life. If all is indeed fair in love and war, the reality TV star is more about the latter these days, as she seemingly took a shot at ex-husband Kris Humphries — the man on the other side of that infamous 72-day marriage — during a recent interview. Apparently Kardashian's kids know the kind of man they want her to date, and it’s a well she’s dipped into before.

During a segment of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , Kim Kardashian gave an update on her dating life, saying things are pretty quiet right now, much to the chagrin of her children. The four kids she shares with Kanye West — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — would love their mom to find a man, and they’re apparently pretty opinionated. Kardashian said:

It’s so funny, because my kids try to set me up. They’re ready now. And I’m not. They’re so particular. Like they make lists. Saint wants me to be with, like, any basketball player or soccer player, and I’m like, ‘If you only knew.’

As much as I love this subtle dig at Kim Kardashian’s second husband Kris Humpthries, it’s good to know that 8-year-old Saint West hasn’t been Googling his mom’s past relationships. Otherwise he’d know exactly how well dating an NBA player went for his mother the first time around. The American Horror Story star married Humphries in 2011, but that relationship crashed and burned spectacularly in front of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cameras less than three months after they said “I do.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family members — Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner specifically — have a history of dating professional basketball players, but that’s not the only pool that the Kimye kids will accept for their mother. Kim Kardashian continued:

And then some of my kids want me to be with streamers. Like they have lists, and they try to sneakily set me up, and I’m like, ‘Guys, this just isn’t what I want right now.’

It’s super cute that Kim Kardashian’s children are supportive of her finding love again, especially with their dad, Kanye West, approaching his second anniversary with Bianca Censori in a few months. Kardashian hasn’t publicly dated anyone since Pete Davidson in 2022, though she was rumored to be with NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. earlier this year.

When it comes to love, though, it sounds like Kim Kardashian is more focused on breakups these days, at least for her upcoming series All’s Fair (which will be available in 2025 with a Hulu subscription ), where she will play a high-powered divorce attorney. With three divorces under her belt, it’s a topic she’s pretty familiar with, so one can see why she might not be looking to do that again anytime soon.

If that potential fourth marriage does ever come with a pro player, hopefully it lasts longer than her last foray into the NBA.