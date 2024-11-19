After Kristin Cavallari's BFF Called Out Her Jason Statham Fling, Fans Got Wild With Their Comments
The tea has been spilled.
Kristin Cavallari has been living life in the public eye for literal decades now, ever since Laguna Beach set up cameras to film her and her high school friends for the 2004 MTV series. She’s faced a lot of scrutiny as a reality TV villain, but that hasn’t stopped her from always speaking her mind (even when she’s voicing wild theories about Kanye West and Britney Spears being clones). Her love life is apparently fair game as well, as she got called out by her best friend for having a fling with action movie star Jason Statham.
The big revelation came out when The Hills veteran and her longtime friend Justin Anderson were doing the “Suspect Challenge,” where two people roast each other by taking turns pretending to be an officer pursuing a suspect. Kristin Cavallari and Anderson traded hilarious and sometimes biting shots, which you can see on her Instagram:
A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari)
A photo posted by on
These besties look like they’re having the best time delivering some painful truths and A+ lies, with Kristin Cavallari accusing Justin Anderson of riding her coattails (which he admitted was true) and him playing into a fan’s conspiracy theory that Cavallari is a man and has an Adam’s apple (a topic they've discussed on her podcast Let's Be Honest). Then Anderson dropped this bit of tea about the Very Cavallari star:
While laughter followed each “suspect” description, sometimes the friends would confirm or deny the accusations thrown at them, but in this case, Kristin Cavallari only put her hand to her mouth and said, “Oh my God, Justin!” Fans in the comments went absolutely wild over this supposed hot hookup we never knew about, writing:
- Okay, we need more tea because some of these are juicy af 😂💀🔥 – brittanykeaton601
- This is soooooo fucking good! Back on IG! 🙋♀️ – kcjoyhodges
- Jason statham!?! You lucky girl!!!!!! – trish_barczak
- Odd way to brag about screwing Morgan Wallen and Jason Statham – tucksroyalsxlix
- This is the funniest one I’ve seen on this trend 🤣 – jenna.b_hair
- Jason is engaged and has 2 kids …. Was this before 2010? – jenner_ben
In regards to that last question, it does appear that the tryst between Kristin Cavallari and Jason Statham is far behind them now, with a source telling US Weekly the 37-year-old reality star was in her 20s at the time. It was apparently more than a casual fling, too, as the insider alleged they dated for six months, saying:
Outside of a vague age range, it’s not known what year that all went down, but The Meg star has been with his partner Rosie Huntington-Whiteley since 2010, which was also the same year Kristin Cavallari started dating NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, who she was married to until their separation in 2020.
It may not be a scandal, but it’s still some pretty hot tea, as was Justin Anderson’s claim that country singer “Morgan Wallen hurt [Kristin Cavallari’s] feelings and she kept going back.” It was long thought that the two dated briefly in 2023, and her BFF seemed to confirm it here.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
If you want to take a trip back to Kristin Cavallari’s youth, both Laguna Beach and its spinoff The Hills are available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.