After Kristin Cavallari's BFF Called Out Her Jason Statham Fling, Fans Got Wild With Their Comments

Kristin Cavallari has been living life in the public eye for literal decades now, ever since Laguna Beach set up cameras to film her and her high school friends for the 2004 MTV series. She’s faced a lot of scrutiny as a reality TV villain , but that hasn’t stopped her from always speaking her mind (even when she’s voicing wild theories about Kanye West and Britney Spears being clones ). Her love life is apparently fair game as well, as she got called out by her best friend for having a fling with action movie star Jason Statham.

The big revelation came out when The Hills veteran and her longtime friend Justin Anderson were doing the “Suspect Challenge,” where two people roast each other by taking turns pretending to be an officer pursuing a suspect. Kristin Cavallari and Anderson traded hilarious and sometimes biting shots, which you can see on her Instagram :

A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) A photo posted by on

These besties look like they’re having the best time delivering some painful truths and A+ lies, with Kristin Cavallari accusing Justin Anderson of riding her coattails (which he admitted was true) and him playing into a fan’s conspiracy theory that Cavallari is a man and has an Adam’s apple (a topic they've discussed on her podcast Let's Be Honest). Then Anderson dropped this bit of tea about the Very Cavallari star:

Suspect’s hottest hookup that she’s never told anybody about was with Jason Statham.

While laughter followed each “suspect” description, sometimes the friends would confirm or deny the accusations thrown at them, but in this case, Kristin Cavallari only put her hand to her mouth and said, “Oh my God, Justin!” Fans in the comments went absolutely wild over this supposed hot hookup we never knew about, writing:

Okay, we need more tea because some of these are juicy af 😂💀🔥 – brittanykeaton601

– brittanykeaton601 This is soooooo fucking good! Back on IG! 🙋‍♀️ – kcjoyhodges

– kcjoyhodges Jason statham!?! You lucky girl!!!!!! – trish_barczak

– trish_barczak Odd way to brag about screwing Morgan Wallen and Jason Statham – tucksroyalsxlix

– tucksroyalsxlix This is the funniest one I’ve seen on this trend 🤣 – jenna.b_hair

– jenna.b_hair Jason is engaged and has 2 kids …. Was this before 2010? – jenner_ben

In regards to that last question, it does appear that the tryst between Kristin Cavallari and Jason Statham is far behind them now, with a source telling US Weekly the 37-year-old reality star was in her 20s at the time. It was apparently more than a casual fling, too, as the insider alleged they dated for six months, saying:

Kristin and Jason dated. It was a full-on relationship.

Outside of a vague age range, it’s not known what year that all went down, but The Meg star has been with his partner Rosie Huntington-Whiteley since 2010, which was also the same year Kristin Cavallari started dating NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, who she was married to until their separation in 2020 .

It may not be a scandal, but it’s still some pretty hot tea, as was Justin Anderson’s claim that country singer “Morgan Wallen hurt [Kristin Cavallari’s] feelings and she kept going back.” It was long thought that the two dated briefly in 2023, and her BFF seemed to confirm it here.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors