After Pete Davidson’s Recent Diss, Kanye West Claims The SNL Star Could Get Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs’

The drama between Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West and her new ( Instagram-official ) man, Pete Davidson, recently took an interesting turn. After remaining relatively silent in the essentially one-sided feud, Davidson reportedly dissed the rapper in a number of alleged texts . In the purported messages, he reached out to West to defend his girlfriend, and he even made a bedroom admission. Now, West has taken to social media, where he claimed that the comedian could get Kim Kardashian “hooked on drugs.”

In the Instagram post, Ye shared a photo of a comment. The user reasons that when Pete Davidson addressed Kim Kardashian’s marital status while reaching out to the rapper, he was also throwing shade at her. The “On God” rapper seemed to agree with the sentiment and, in his caption, he made the drug assumption. He also provided a reason for his thinking:

Im really concerned that SKETE will get my kids mom hooked on drugs He’s in rehab every 2 months

The Saturday Night Live has had a few rehab stints over the past several years. He first sought treatment back in 2016, during which he stayed in Park City, Utah . And in February 2020, during a comedy show, he confirmed that he’d received treatment at a facility located in Arizona. The comedian has been open about his mental health struggles and battles with addiction. With this, in his alleged messages to Kanye West, he seemed to offer support to the musician, who has had mental health challenges of his own.

Over the past few months, the Donda producer has taken a few major shots at Pete Davidson. He threatened violence against the comic in the lyrics of his single, “Eazy,” and, through the music video, he proceeded to parody Davidson . In another social media post, the fashion mogul declared “civil war” on the King of Staten Island star. And after Davidson’s most recent exit from Instagram, Ye gloated, claiming he was the reason for the decision.

All the while, Kim Kardashian has not been pleased with her ex’s social media posts. Sources claim Kardashian was “furious” about the recent shot taken at her boyfriend. When it comes to other viral issues with her former husband, she publicly commented after he claimed via Instagram that he wasn’t allowed to see his kids when he wants.

It remains to be seen whether the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum will feel compelled to respond to Kanye West’s drug-related assumptions. The same can be said regarding a potential follow-up from Pete Davidson. But seeing as though Davidson has now decided to speak up for himself, a clap back from him may not be totally out of the question.