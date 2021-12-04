Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Talks Cheating Allegations And Dealing With The Holidays After Big Split

Ever since calling off her engagement to producer Randall Emmett, Lala Kent has seemed to sprinkle a lot of her trademark IDGAF shade on the situation. She bragged about moving into her new home and even started selling merch featuring her recently altered “Rand” tattoo. But now the Vanderpump Rules alum is getting real on the big split, as she addresses cheating rumors and dealing with the holiday season in the aftermath.

Her ex-fiancé had been seen out and about with other women in Nashville just prior to their breakup, leading to allegations that he had possibly been cheating. Yet the reality TV star wouldn’t confirm or deny the speculation later in her first public statement. However, in the latest episode of her Give Them Lala podcast – which used to be Give Them Lala… and Randall – Lala Kent revealed that she has actually been “incredibly stressed out.” The Vanderpump Rules star touched on the cheating rumors and how it affected her relationship, saying,

I found out about the pictures of his name we shall not mention and the Nashville girls. [And] I decided on October 20th, the day of my book signing, that I was going to change my tattoo from [‘Rand’] to ‘bRand new’ … The second that I felt unsafe — I said this in therapy — I said, ‘The second I get a pit in my stomach, it’ll be a different conversation.’ I got that pit and I got the fuck out. No questions asked. ‘Buh-bye.’

Apparently, though, dealing with the end of her relationship has been hard to navigate. She calls her new home that she's moved into her “safe house,” but there are still ups and downs. Lala Kent stated in fact that because her stomach has been “in knots” over the Randall Emmett situation, she has lost over 10 pounds since the breakup and has had to actually “force feed” herself to get sustenance. And she's a little ambivalent about the upcoming December festivities:

I’m going into my first holiday in many years as a single mom. I feel like I should be a little bit more concerned about it. I’m actually feeling very peaceful. Who knows? As the holiday gets closer, I may start realizing, ‘Holy shit.’

Lala Kent has made several interesting comments on Vanderpump Rules’ ninth season, which have come across to some fans as ironic given the situation she's now in with Randall Emmett. Particularly, Kent has been bringing up issues concerning Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ relationship, as well as Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s marriage. On her podcast, Kent reflected that her head was “in the sand” at the time concerning her own relationship and the comments obviously “didn't age well.” Moreover, she claimed that while filming she was “someone who thought she was in a very different situation than she was actually in.”

The Vanderpump Rules reunion show is set to be filming in the coming week, according to the newly single Bravo star. And if Andy Cohen didn't hold back one ounce for Erika Jane's legal troubles, then I'm sure Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s relationship won't be off limits. Hopefully, Lala Kent continues to not hold back on that front, either.