After Selling Farts In Jars, 90 Day Fiancé Star Has A New Scheme Involving Boob Sweat

Fresh off of selling her own farts, one 90 Day Fiancé star has a brand new scheme: This time she’s been selling her boob sweat to some interested fans. It may seem like an odd enterprise, but according to reality star Stephanie Matto, it actually takes a lot of work to get bodily smells into jars to sell for a pretty penny. The TV personality said she’s been spending a lot of time jarring the sweat both to make money in a brand new niche.

In fact, it seems like there’s a pretty lucrative market for boob sweat jars, as OnlyFans star Stephanie Matto revealed she’s been selling them for $300 to $500 dollars apiece after announcing the shift on her social media. On YouTube she confirmed some details, revealing it’s “Hot Girl Summer” and the “cha cha sweat” market is her latest concept.

Apparently some people on the Internet are having trouble understanding one reality star can have two good ideas, and think the 90 Day Fiancé “fart girl” and boob sweat lady are totally different people, but she’s here to clarify that they are one and the same. (To note, though, she is not the reality star selling her poop online, as Farrah Abraham did.)

In a separate interview with TMZ , Stephanie Matto said she’s been in the business of bottling her sweat for the past two weeks. However, the enterprise was allegedly interrupted in recent days thanks to… a bear. She told the outlet:

A black bear came onto my property and tried to get into my garbage. So, I was pretty much stuck inside all day yesterday and I couldn’t do my job. I couldn’t do my work! I caught it all on camera. I tried to get into my car and like back out of my garage and honk the horn at him, scream at him out the window and he wouldn’t get out of my yard!

As a direct consequence, Stephanie Matto says she was unable to lay around by the pool and collect her very lucrative sweat, noting the bear incident “basically shut down her entire business.” It’s a shame, because Matto had previously said she feels “in some ways” like she’s a “modern-day marriage counselor” as a reviewer of her sweat said it helped him to “ease marital woes.”

Given she’s such a healer, it’s probably a good thing she’s not quitting the sweat factory. Instead she just put together a brand new business plan to make sure her latest idea works, per the TMZ post:

I think what I’m going to really do at this point is invest in a sauna inside my house. And that’s like the next logical step. A lot of people were wondering, ‘Stephanie, what are you going to do next? What is your next purpose in life?’ I was really searching for my next niche… I know I’m a pretty sweaty gal…. So it just kind of came to me one day ‘I’m going to be producing a lot of boob sweat this summer.’

This isn’t the first time Matto has dealt with a setback as part of a money-making enterprise. Back in January, Stephanie Matto said she was hospitalized after her other gig – again, farting in jars – ultimately landed her in the hospital. She’d allegedly eaten too many eggs and beans in order to dredge up more farts, leading her to problems. At the point where she had to quit, though, Matto had reportedly made over $100,000 from the venture.