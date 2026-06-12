Elizabeth Olsen Is Reportedly Pregnant With Her First Baby

Congratulations are in order for Elizabeth Olsen, as she appears to be pregnant (and likely pretty far along) with her first child with husband Robbie Arnett.

Elizabeth Olsen, 37, and Robbie Arnett, 34, have been together since 2017 and secretly eloped early in 2020. They are famously private about their relationship (see: "secretly eloped"), so the happy news that they are presumably set to become first-time parents comes not through an official announcement, but rather from photos showing Olsen's pronounced baby bump.

The WandaVision star was spotted out to lunch at All Time Restaurant in Los Angeles, People reports, wearing a white button-down shirt that was left open at the bottom. She was shown gently holding her stomach as she walked.

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Elizabeth Olsen may not have any children of her own (yet!), but as the younger sister who grew up going to set with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, she is an aunt to Ashley’s son Otto, who was born in 2023. Man, remember how old we felt when we learned one of the former Full House twins was a mom? It’s definitely not making me feel any younger now that their younger sister is expecting.

Speaking of the Olsen twins, the Eternity star's secret pregnancy (secret to this point, at least) seems to run in the family.

Just like we’re only finding out now that Elizabeth Olsen is expecting, Ashley Olsen and her husband Louis Eisner kept their own baby journey a secret — in fact, news didn’t even reach the tabloids until months after Otto had been born.

If this tells us anything about Elizabeth Olsen and her family, it’s that they can keep a secret, which might be a good sign for MCU fans who are still hoping to see the actress reprise her role as the Scarlet Witch in an upcoming Marvel movie.

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Elizabeth Olsen’s name was not a part of last year’s Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement, and the actress has expressed only confusion about both Doomsday and Secret Wars, but despite several consistent denials, fans have found it difficult to believe her.

The tactics involved in keeping Marvel secrets can definitely make things confusing, but Elizabeth Olsen could also be falling back on the “Deny, deny, deny” strategy as well.

Only time will tell if and when we will see Wanda Maximoff again, but I’m willing to bet it won’t be nearly as long before Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett are holding their new baby. As for whether we’ll actually know when the baby is born, we probably shouldn’t be expecting some big public announcement.

If you want to dive further into what the expectant mother has been up to on-screen, check out WandaVision and her other MCU work with a Disney+ subscription. Meanwhile, her 2025 fantasy rom-com Eternity can be streamed with an Apple TV subscription.