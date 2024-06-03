After Station 19’s Final Episode, I Would Love To See Carina Return To Grey’s Anatomy. Here’s Why I’m Worried It Won’t Happen

As soon as Station 19’s final season premiered, it seemed like the series was setting up Jason George’s Ben Warren to return to Grey’s Anatomy. Ben’s medical background was highlighted more than ever, and in the series finale he confirmed his intention to finish his medical residency. However, he wasn’t the only character to come from Grey’s, and I know I’m not alone in hoping Stefania Spampinato will also return to the medical drama this fall as Carina DeLuca. As much sense as it would make to continue seeing her at Grey Sloan, though, I can’t help but be skeptical that we’re going to get that.

Why It Makes Complete Sense For Carina To Return To Grey’s Anatomy

Just like Ben Warren, Carina DeLuca started as a recurring character on Grey’s Anatomy, before signing on as a series regular on Station 19 in Season 4. There, her relationship with Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) could play out, even as Carina continued to work as an OB/GYN at Grey Sloan. Even though Station 19 has found itself a casualty of the 2024 TV cancellations , canonically Carina still works at the hospital.

In addition to how little sense it would make to have Carina simply disappear from the narrative, I also don’t think that’s what fans want. Maya and Carina (aka Marina) have become a fan-favorite couple, and especially now that Carina is pregnant with their child, we need to see that play out. Also, she’s going to have to birth that baby at some point, which will presumably happen at Grey Sloan.

We also found out in the Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 finale that Carina’s fellow OB/GYN Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) is expecting, and would the writers really rob us of seeing these two women experience their first pregnancies together?

Why I’m Afraid Carina Won’t Make The Jump

I want to see Stefania Spampinato strike a deal with Grey’s Anatomy. I want to see that Marina baby come into the world. However, there is more than one reason I'm concerned that won't happen. First, can they continue to tell Carina’s story without Maya? We know from glimpses into the Station 19 characters’ future that the couple goes on to have three children together, and that Maya remains at the fire station, ultimately becoming its captain.

How can they tell Carina’s story without telling Maya’s? And how can they tell Maya’s story without continuing Station 19? This is an issue that, again, they don’t have with Ben, as his wife, Chandra Wilson’s Miranda Bailey, still works at the hospital (if her grand gesture in Season 20’s finale pays off, that is).

Grey’s Anatomy also faces budget cuts in Season 21, and while ABC doesn’t seem worried about this, I assume it means they’re not going to be bringing on multiple new series regulars. Rumors are already circulating that cast members across the board will see a reduction in episodes , and two series regulars have already announced their plans to exit .

As it is, Stefania Spampinato has made only a handful of appearances on Grey’s Anatomy each season since joining the firefighter drama (and only one in the shortened 20th season), so one possibility is that Carina will technically continue to work at the hospital, but we won’t see her very often — if ever.

Ben Warren’s future on Grey’s Anatomy seemed so clearly laid on in the Station 19 series finale that it honestly worries me that Carina’s career was not addressed at all in her flash-forward sequences. While Jason George has reportedly not reached a deal with the medical drama yet, sources report that showrunner Meg Marinis does, indeed, intend to bring him back full time. The fact that there's been no mention of Stefania Spampinato in that capacity is enough by itself to warrant concern.