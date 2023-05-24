After Taylor Swift Had A Viral Security Guard Moment At The Eras Tour, Of Course Fans Are Making T-Shirts About It

As Taylor Swift continues touring the United States, fans seem to be enjoying the musical experiences -- whether they can attend the concerts or not. A number of them also seem to be bonding over them in the process, creating Taylor-centric chants or handing out friendship bracelets. They've also made note of the surprises on the Eras Tour thus far. One viral moment from a recent concert involved a security guard and, of course, it's become so popular that Swifties are now making t-shirts of it.

During the second night of the singer's stop in Philadelphia for the Eras Tour on Saturday, May 13, the she defended a fan from a security guard. She specifically called him out and asked that he leave the concert goer alone. The artist felt so strongly about it that she made the declaration while singing her 1989 hit “Bad Blood."

Etsy is where devotees can now find the fan-made merchandise, which will likely be heavily sought-out by those who are high on the Eras Tours right now. And there aren't just t-shirts either, as one can also find mugs, patches, prints and more that feature quotes from the performer. The most prominent quote on the merch is the line that Taylor Swift yelled at the guard, which is "Hey, stop!" The shirts are honestly impressive and could be must-owns for any fan. One Swiftie shared photos of their own specialized attire:

Considering fans already dealt with the Ticketmaster fiasco and some spent a wild amount of money on tickets, I have no doubts that they'd spend money on any of these products. And honestly, who can blame them, when the shirts commemorate such an iconic moment. Take a look at the viral exchange in the tweet below:

It’s not surprising that Swifties have managed to co-opt the viral moment so quickly, especially since it was such a classy move on the Grammy winner's part. It seems she doesn't mind sticking up for a fan when the moment calls for it.

Interestingly, this isn't the only notable Eras moment to involve security. Another guard has been going viral for a completely different reason, as he was seen singing along with the fans. All the while, many have also been obsessed with other elements, including secret messages sent during shows and a sweet "Out of the Woods" performance.

Since the tour is set to continue up through August, it’s likely that even more memorable moments will happen in the interim. I'm curious as to whether or not they get big enough to spawn merchandise like t-shirts. The idea of this happening again may sound crazy but, remember, the performer does have some very devoted fans. While you wait for developments there (and possibly purchase the items now available) know that Taylor Swift is remaining busy with her upcoming projects, from re-records to her directorial debut.