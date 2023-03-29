After Viral Makeout With Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski Calls The Response To Her Dating 'Frustrating'

It would appear that Emily Ratajkowski has moved on to yet another potential “situationship,” as the model and actress was photographed locking lips with Harry Styles . Neither has formally confirmed that they’re romantically involved, but the Internet has already been chit-chatting away about them. Among fans’ apparent assumptions is that Styles is a bad kisser . These kinds of rumors aren’t anything new for Ratajkowski, whose relationships receive a significant amount of attention. And following her latest viral moment, she got candid about how “frustrating” the public’s responses to her dating habits can be.

Massive amounts of buzz come with the territory when you’re a celebrity, though one could argue that certain individuals draw a particularly high amount of interest. Emily Ratajkowski – who rose to prominence as a model and child actress - would arguably fit that bill. It’s easy to imagine that a star would tire of such intense scrutiny, and that’s the sentiment that Ratajkowski conveyed during an interview with Elle . The 31-year-old entrepreneur told the publication that she’s done caring about what other people think of her:

I’m definitely in a giving-no-fucks period of my life. I was playing with my son, building his magnet tiles with him, and I was like, 'Huh, I wonder if I’m going to come out of this period and be like, ‘Damn, I really give a fuck now, and I wish I had handled things differently.’

This mindset can refer to multiple facets of her life, but her romantic life is arguably the biggest area in which the divorced mother of one receives pushback. While chatting with the fashion magazine, she recalled an episode of her podcast, during which she discussed her dating history. The installment – which spotlighted influencer Olivia Ponton – featured a candid conversation about romance, during which the host said that she felt like she attracts the “worst men.” The media personality says those comments were misconstrued:

On the Olivia Ponton [episode], I made a joke about how I attract the worst men. And immediately it’s put into the context of somebody I dated very briefly… It’s so frustrating because everything’s taken completely out of context. That episode was recorded months ago.

On the Olivia Ponton [episode], I made a joke about how I attract the worst men. And immediately it’s put into the context of somebody I dated very briefly… It’s so frustrating because everything’s taken completely out of context. That episode was recorded months ago.

Those sentiments received plenty of buzz arguably because the interview dropped shortly after Emily Ratajkowski’s two-month fling with Pete Davidson . But as revealed now, the conversation itself was recorded ahead of the breakup. While we’re on the topic, that relationship itself was widely covered, as many arguably found the pairing of Ratajkowski and Davidson to be somewhat surprising. Yet the romance she was briefly engaged in afterwards garnered even more hype.

The star later linked up with an even wilder comedian, Eric André , with the two first spotted enjoying a meal in New York in January. They’d break the Internet in February after sharing a cheeky Valentine’s Day post , which involved nude day-drinking. And by the end of the month, they officially split.

With those trysts now over though, it sounds like Emily Ratajkowski is ready to move on. The public certainly isn’t going to stop paying attention to her love life, though this “giving-no-fucks” mindset could help to make things a bit easier for her. And of course, we’ll just have to wait and see if Harry Styles ends up factoring into this new era even further.