After Splits From ‘Situationships’ With Pete Davidson And Eric André, Emily Ratajkowski Seems To Have Moved On

Emily Ratajkowski seems to be living her best life, dipping possibly more than her toes into the dating pool, following her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage. Not only did the model go on a couple of dates with Brad Pitt following her breakup, but she’s also been involved in “situationships” with modern-day lothario Pete Davidson and stand-up comedian Eric André . It looks like it’s onward and upward for the Gone Girl actress, or onward and backward, as the case may be, with EmRata now reportedly rekindling an old flame.

The actress and model may have signed up for the dating apps once she become single again, but Emily Ratajkowski seems to be doing just fine finding men to spend time with. She seemed to confirm the end of her fling with Eric André this weekend, when she was seen out with New York-based DJ Orazio Rispo, who she initially dated four months ago. The Blast reports that the couple had big smiles on their faces when they left a Manhattan wine bar together on February 24.

EmRata hinted that things had come to an end with the Man Seeking Woman alum in an amusing TikTok on February 17, in which she implied that she was ready to “party” and move on to the next:

The split came as somewhat of a surprise, after they appeared to go Instagram official with some nude day-drinking pics on Valentine’s Day . The couple started making headlines in January, when they were seen enjoying a three-hour meal at NYC’s Sakagura and, despite the short-lived nature of their relationship, they did find the time for a romantic getaway to the Cayman Islands.

EmRata has spoken openly about dating since she split from the father of her child, saying she thinks she attracts the “worst men,” who think they want a strong woman but then ultimately aren’t confident enough to handle that. The comments followed her split from former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, who she dated for a couple of months in late 2022.

The My Body author was first connected to Kim Kardashian ’s ex-boyfriend in November, when she and Pete Davidson were photographed together on the comedian’s 29th birthday. They piqued everyone’s interest — including the Denver Nuggets’ Instagram account — when they appeared together courtside at a New York Knicks game. However, that situationship also didn’t last long, as Davidson soon started to be seen striking up a romance with his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders.